Blue Lock Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Are you looking for a Blue Lock manga release date schedule for 2023 so you know when to expect new chapters? Blue Lock is a Shōnen sports manga written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura. It’s currently being serialized in Weekly Shōnen Magazine and is unavailable on popular websites like Manga Plus. This can make it challenging to know when a new chapter will release and where to read it.
Full Blue Lock Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)
Since Blue Lock is serialized in the Weekly Shōnen Magazine, it is rare for the series to take a break unless there is a holiday in Japan or the magazine itself takes a break. This means we can expect a new chapter to be released every Wednesday. However, if an unexpected hiatus happens, we will update this release schedule to reflect new release dates.
You can read Blue Lock manga online from the official Weekly Shōnen Magazine website. Unfortunately, it is not translated into English, and you need a membership to read current issues. However, multiple unofficial websites, like this one, allow you to read Blue Lock online for free. As always, be careful what website you use and do so at your own risk.
|Chapter
|Date
|221
|June 14, 2023
|222
|June 21, 2023
|223
|June 28, 2023
|224
|July 5, 2023
|225
|July 12, 2023
|226
|July 19, 2023
|227
|July 26, 2023
|228
|August 2, 2023
|229
|August 9, 2023
|230
|August 16, 2023
|231
|August 23, 2023
|232
|August 30, 2023
|233
|September 6, 2023
|234
|September 13, 2023
|235
|September 20, 2023
|236
|September 27, 2023
|237
|October 4, 2023
|238
|October 11, 2023
|239
|October 18, 2023
|240
|October 25, 2023
|241
|November 1, 2023
|242
|November 8, 2023
|243
|November 15, 2023
|244
|November 22, 2023
|245
|November 29, 2023
|246
|December 6, 2023
|247
|December 13, 2023
|248
|December 20, 2023
|249
|December 27, 2023
- This article was updated on June 13th, 2023