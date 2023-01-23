All Dragon Names in Game of Thrones

Image: HBO

The lore of Game of Thrones introduced us to a whole lot of legendary creatures that we know and love in fantasy, and one of those creatures is dragons. In fact, dragons play a huge role in the story of Game of Thrones to the point where they dictate who holds power. If you’re curious about their indentifies, here is a list of all dragons and their names in Game of Thrones.

What are the Dragons’ Names in Game of Thrones?

Balerion the Black Dread: The largest and oldest of all the Targaryen dragons, the black and red dragon died at the start of House of the Dragon, but his skull can be seen on display at the Red Keep.

Vhagar: The second largest dragon of the Targaryens, Vhagar is an ancient female dragon that was named in honor of a god of Old Valyria.

Syrax: Syrax is a yellow, gigantic and formidable female steed of Princess Rhaenyra.

Caraxes: Also known as the Blood Wyrm, Caraxes is a huge, red, and horned beast that was feared by everyone.

Sunfyre: Dubbed “Sunfyre the Golden,” Sunfire is known for his golden scale and flame.

Vermithor: A male dragon that’s the third largest dragon in Game of Thrones. He is also known by the name The Bronze Fury.

Silverwing: Once ridden by the Queen Alysanne Targaryen, Silverwing is a dragon that will soon become the steed of Ulf the White.

Meleys: Also known as the Red Queen, Meleys is described in The World of Ice & Fire as old and cunning, lazy, but fearsome when roused.

Moondancer: A small dragon that prides itself on her speed and agility.

Seasmoke: A young, gray, and white dragon who bonded with Ser Laenor Velaryon.

Dreamfyre: A female blue and silver dragon that has been the steed of both Princess Rhaena Targaryen and Queen Helaena Targaryen.

Tessarion: Said to be younger than Dreamfyre, Sunfyre, and Vhagar, Tessarion, also known as the Blue Queen, is known for her blue fire breath.

Stormcloud: A young male dragon that will be the future steed of Aegon the Younger.

Vermax: A young male dragon that will be the future steed of Prince Jacaerys Velaryon

Arrax: A young male dragon that will be the future steed of Prince Lucerys Velaryon. It is said to be five times smaller than Vhagar.

Tyraxes: Tyraxes was not as big as Vermax and Arrax. Steed of dragonrider Prince Joffrey Velaryon.

Morghul: A young dragon who is bound to Princess Jaehaera Targaryen.

Shrykos: A young dragon who is bound to Prince Jaehaerys Targaryen.

Morning: A female offspring of Syrax, Morning has pink scales and black horns.

Sheepsteale: A brown and plain wild dragon tamed by Nettles.

The Cannibal: Known to be wild and untamable, The Cannibal is a vicious monster who eats its fellow dragons. Legend has it that it’s lurked on Dragonstone since before the arrival of the Targaryens.

The Grey Ghost: The Grey Ghost is also an untamable, wild dragon who prefers to eat fish over humans.

With the series House of the Dragon still ongoing, it does create a form of excitement to eventually see these roaring beasts come to life. From seeing people’s tandem with their dragons to seeing how the wild ones react, seeing these dragons will truly be something to die for.

- This article was updated on January 23rd, 2023