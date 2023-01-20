From Byakugan and Sharingan to Rinnegan and Jogan, Naruto has many different eye techniques, and that is one of the coolest things in the franchise. Let’s rank all of Sasuke Uchiha’s eye powers, as he got a bunch of them throughout the series.

All Eyes Of Sasuke Uchiha in Naruto, Ranked

If you had to say one reason why Sasuke is one of the strongest characters in Naruto, you definitely would mention his visual powers, also known as dōjutsu. The anime has more than 10 dojutsus, and Sasuke has had 4 of them: Sharingan, Mangekyō Sharingan, Eternal Mangekyō Sharingan, and Rinnegan. Each of them grants different abilities and power levels.

4. Sharingan

The one everyone knows. Sharingan is the most classic power in Naruto. Sasuke awakened it for the first time after seeing his parents and whole clan being murdered by his brother, Itachi Uchiha (cough best character in the anime cough). But he only fully awakened it after he and Naruto fought Haku. His Sharingan was extremely useful and allowed him to see the flow of chakra, copy any movement he saw, track people and objects, and more. The normal Sharingan has three levels before finally reaching Mangekyō Sharingan, an even stronger stage.

3. Mangekyō Sharingan

The Mangekyō Sharingan has variations, and each user has a different pattern. Sasuke got the ability to use both Amaterasu, a black flame that burns anything, and Susanoo, a chakra warrior that protects the user and makes him stronger. Sasuke got his Mangekyō after fighting Itachi and learning the truth about the massacre of their clan in what easily is one of the best arcs in Naruto. But, even though it strengthens the user, it also drains their power really quickly and might make them blind.

2. Eternal Mangekyō Sharingan

The only way to lessen the effects brought by the Mangekyō Sharingan is by transplanting another pair and gaining the Eternal Mangekyō Sharingan. Sasuke transplanted his brother’s eyes and got even stronger; his specific ability granted him more fluidity in his movements when fighting. With new powers and without having his energy drained all the time, Sasuke was already one of the strongest characters in Naruto. Even being able to fight with the Kages of all nations.

1. Rinnegan

During the Great Ninja War, Sasuke received chakra from Hagoromo, a godlike figure in the shinobi world, and awakened the Rinnegan in his left eye. He can still use all his other abilities and a few new ones, like seeing invisible targets, attracting objects and people, absorbing chakra, and swapping places. If you want to check the power of his abilities, watch this awesome fight in Boruto.

- This article was updated on January 20th, 2023