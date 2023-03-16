All My Hero Academia Filler Episodes – Filler List

Image: Crunchyroll

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular recent anime, and its take on the superhero genre is so perfect for a shonen series that is hard to believe there are not many shows like it. Even though it already has many arcs, the superhero anime doesn’t have a lot of fillers, making it easy to watch without worrying about what episodes you should skip. However, if you want the fastest way possible to watch the show, let’s check out all My Hero Academia filler episodes.

My Hero Academia Filler List

My Hero Academia has a really low amount of episodes you can skip, with only 6 fillers. It also has a few mixed canon/filler episodes — they have both anime-only scenes and moments directly taken out of the manga. It’d be better to not skip those, as they can contain important information. But some of the filler in the anime is very interesting, like episode 32, which shows more students on their internships.

Related: My Hero Academia Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Let’s check out all the filler episodes in My Hero Academia:

My Hero Academia : Episode 13.5

: Episode 13.5 My Hero Academia : Episode 32

: Episode 32 My Hero Academia : Episode 39

: Episode 39 My Hero Academia : Episodes 54-55 (Mixed)

: Episodes 54-55 (Mixed) My Hero Academia : Episode 58

: Episode 58 My Hero Academia : Episode 64

: Episode 64 My Hero Academia : Episode 89 (Mixed)

: Episode 89 (Mixed) My Hero Academia : Episode 104

: Episode 104 My Hero Academia : Episode 105 (Mixed)

: Episode 105 (Mixed) My Hero Academia: Episode 127 (Mixed)

However, most of the filler in My Hero Academia works as recap episodes or as a special to tie in the movies. If you are marathoning it or don’t have any interest in feature films, then you have no reason to watch them. But, if you want to check out some that you skipped, you can see them for free on Crunchyroll. Don’t miss the chance to watch the fun and relaxing episode 32.

- This article was updated on March 16th, 2023