My Hero Academia Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

My Hero Academia started in 2014 and quickly became one of Shonen Jump’s most popular series. Now it’s finally reaching its conclusion, with the most recent chapters showing a very intense and dark battle. You don’t wanna miss the final fight between heroes and villains, right? We can help you keep up to date with everything happening in the story. Read on for our guide on the My Hero Academia manga release date schedule for 2023 and to find out when you can expect new chapters.

Full My Hero Academia Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)

My Hero Academia is released weekly and hardly ever goes on breaks, meaning that you will be able to read the manga basically every week. Its schedule is pretty similar to the one of Jujutsu Kaisen. If the dates change due to unforeseen circumstances, the data here will be updated to bring you the most accurate release schedule possible.

The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who dreams of becoming a hero but doesn’t have any special abilities, called quirks, like the rest of his peers. After proving his determination to All Might, the number 1 hero and symbol of peace, he gets a chance to attain a new power and make his dreams come true. He starts attending the elite hero training academy and becomes one step closer to his goal.

Chapter Release Date 377 January 6, 2023 378 January 22, 2023 379 January 29, 2023 380 February 19, 2023 381 February 26, 2023 382 March 5, 2023 383 March 12, 2023 384 March 19, 2023 385 March 26, 2023 386 April 2, 2023 387 April 9, 2023 388 April 16, 2023 389 April 23, 2023 390 May 7, 2023 391 May 14, 2023 392 May 21, 2023 393 May 28, 2023 394 June 4, 2023 395 June 11, 2023 396 June 18, 2023 397 June 25, 2023 398 July 2, 2023 399 July 9, 2023 400 July 16, 2023 401 July 23, 2023 402 July 30, 2023 403 August 6, 2023 404 August 20, 2023 405 August 27, 2023 406 September 3, 2023 407 September 10, 2023 408 September 17, 2023 409 September 24, 2023 410 October 1, 2023 411 October 8, 2023 412 October 15, 2023 413 October 22, 2023 414 October 29, 2023 415 November 5, 2023 416 November 12, 2023 417 November 19, 2023 418 November 26, 2023 419 December 3, 2023 420 December 10, 2023 421 December 17, 2023 422 December 24, 2023

If the manga doesn’t end in 2023 or goes through any breaks, this is most likely the schedule that is going to be followed. If you’re already thinking about what you’ll be reading when My Hero Academia ends, there are many great new shonen manga that can interest you.

- This article was updated on March 7th, 2023