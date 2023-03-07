My Hero Academia Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

My Hero Academia started in 2014 and quickly became one of Shonen Jump’s most popular series. Now it’s finally reaching its conclusion, with the most recent chapters showing a very intense and dark battle. You don’t wanna miss the final fight between heroes and villains, right? We can help you keep up to date with everything happening in the story. Read on for our guide on the My Hero Academia manga release date schedule for 2023 and to find out when you can expect new chapters.
Full My Hero Academia Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)
My Hero Academia is released weekly and hardly ever goes on breaks, meaning that you will be able to read the manga basically every week. Its schedule is pretty similar to the one of Jujutsu Kaisen. If the dates change due to unforeseen circumstances, the data here will be updated to bring you the most accurate release schedule possible.
The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who dreams of becoming a hero but doesn’t have any special abilities, called quirks, like the rest of his peers. After proving his determination to All Might, the number 1 hero and symbol of peace, he gets a chance to attain a new power and make his dreams come true. He starts attending the elite hero training academy and becomes one step closer to his goal.
Related: All My Hero Academia Arcs
|Chapter
|Release Date
|377
|January 6, 2023
|378
|January 22, 2023
|379
|January 29, 2023
|380
|February 19, 2023
|381
|February 26, 2023
|382
|March 5, 2023
|383
|March 12, 2023
|384
|March 19, 2023
|385
|March 26, 2023
|386
|April 2, 2023
|387
|April 9, 2023
|388
|April 16, 2023
|389
|April 23, 2023
|390
|May 7, 2023
|391
|May 14, 2023
|392
|May 21, 2023
|393
|May 28, 2023
|394
|June 4, 2023
|395
|June 11, 2023
|396
|June 18, 2023
|397
|June 25, 2023
|398
|July 2, 2023
|399
|July 9, 2023
|400
|July 16, 2023
|401
|July 23, 2023
|402
|July 30, 2023
|403
|August 6, 2023
|404
|August 20, 2023
|405
|August 27, 2023
|406
|September 3, 2023
|407
|September 10, 2023
|408
|September 17, 2023
|409
|September 24, 2023
|410
|October 1, 2023
|411
|October 8, 2023
|412
|October 15, 2023
|413
|October 22, 2023
|414
|October 29, 2023
|415
|November 5, 2023
|416
|November 12, 2023
|417
|November 19, 2023
|418
|November 26, 2023
|419
|December 3, 2023
|420
|December 10, 2023
|421
|December 17, 2023
|422
|December 24, 2023
If the manga doesn’t end in 2023 or goes through any breaks, this is most likely the schedule that is going to be followed. If you’re already thinking about what you’ll be reading when My Hero Academia ends, there are many great new shonen manga that can interest you.
- This article was updated on March 7th, 2023