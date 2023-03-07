My Hero Academia Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Keep up with Midoriya's story before the conclusion.

March 7th, 2023 by Gabriel Rodrigues
My Hero Academia Trio
Image: Crunchyroll

My Hero Academia started in 2014 and quickly became one of Shonen Jump’s most popular series. Now it’s finally reaching its conclusion, with the most recent chapters showing a very intense and dark battle. You don’t wanna miss the final fight between heroes and villains, right? We can help you keep up to date with everything happening in the story. Read on for our guide on the My Hero Academia manga release date schedule for 2023 and to find out when you can expect new chapters.

Full My Hero Academia Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)

My Hero Academia is released weekly and hardly ever goes on breaks, meaning that you will be able to read the manga basically every week. Its schedule is pretty similar to the one of Jujutsu Kaisen. If the dates change due to unforeseen circumstances, the data here will be updated to bring you the most accurate release schedule possible.

The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who dreams of becoming a hero but doesn’t have any special abilities, called quirks, like the rest of his peers. After proving his determination to All Might, the number 1 hero and symbol of peace, he gets a chance to attain a new power and make his dreams come true. He starts attending the elite hero training academy and becomes one step closer to his goal.

Related: All My Hero Academia Arcs

ChapterRelease Date
377January 6, 2023
378January 22, 2023
379January 29, 2023
380February 19, 2023
381February 26, 2023
382March 5, 2023
383March 12, 2023
384March 19, 2023
385March 26, 2023
386April 2, 2023
387April 9, 2023
388April 16, 2023
389April 23, 2023
390May 7, 2023
391May 14, 2023
392May 21, 2023
393May 28, 2023
394June 4, 2023
395June 11, 2023
396June 18, 2023
397June 25, 2023
398July 2, 2023
399July 9, 2023
400July 16, 2023
401July 23, 2023
402July 30, 2023
403August 6, 2023
404August 20, 2023
405August 27, 2023
406September 3, 2023
407September 10, 2023
408September 17, 2023
409September 24, 2023
410October 1, 2023
411October 8, 2023
412October 15, 2023
413October 22, 2023
414October 29, 2023
415November 5, 2023
416November 12, 2023
417November 19, 2023
418November 26, 2023
419December 3, 2023
420December 10, 2023
421December 17, 2023
422December 24, 2023

If the manga doesn’t end in 2023 or goes through any breaks, this is most likely the schedule that is going to be followed. If you’re already thinking about what you’ll be reading when My Hero Academia ends, there are many great new shonen manga that can interest you.

- This article was updated on March 7th, 2023

More on Attack of the Fanboy :