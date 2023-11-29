My Hero Academia Chapter 408 Leaks and Spoilers Tell the Story of One For All

Image: Kohei Horikoshi / Shueisha / Viz Media / Studio Bones / Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

The complete story of how One For All came to be is finally revealed, according to leaks and spoilers about My Hero Academia Chapter 408. All For One’s origins have finally ended, bringing us back to the present.

Still, his flashback revealed many interesting details about the carriers of One For All, his brother’s Quirk. From the death of the first user to All For One’s defeat at the hands of All Might, everything is condensed in these few pages. Finally, the reason why All For One sees Kudou in Bakugo is explained. Keep reading to learn more about the leaks and spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 408.

My Hero Academia Chapter 408 Leaks and Spoilers Reveal the Third User’s Name

#MHA408



The 3rd users name being Bruce is likely a reference to Bruce Lee, the creator of the one inch punch and the most legendary martial artist of his generation. Likely meaning that Bruce was a martial artist and used Fajin exactly the way I think he did. pic.twitter.com/puvTQNOztt — ALMIGHTY OVERDRIVE HERO- Jay: #1 Deku CEO (@TheGameAllStar) November 29, 2023

According to trusted leakers like @Rukasu, the chapter begins right after All For One kills his brother Yoichi. His entire body is destroyed, leaving only a hand behind. It is revealed that the Villain gave his brother that name because he was the first thing he owned in the world. Yoichi can be translated as the first thing given to someone. Shortly after, Kudou can be seen being treated by the third user, Bruce.

Bruce asks his friend if All For One managed to touch him at all since he appears to have another Quirk inside of him. A few panels show Yoichi wondering why his brother turned out the way he did, lamenting that he could have been the kindest person in the world with his Quirk.

Sometime later, the second user faces All For One, proclaiming that Yoichi’s will lives inside him. The Villain realizes that his brother’s Quirk is now inside Kudou.

#mhaspoilers #mha408 “afo wonders if bakugo is kudou’s descendant” WE WERENT CRAZYYYYYYY OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/C2OKe2EMUy — rose (@mimidynamight) November 29, 2023

The next pages show All For One standing in front of all the important moments in his life. He can be seen killing Kudou and Bruce, fighting and killing Banjo, Nana’s death, his encounter with Doctor Garaki, and the moment he became the ruler of Japan’s crime world. Lastly, he remembers the moment in which All Might almost killed him, with Garaki having to take his body out of the morgue.

Back in the present, All For One realizes that it is Bakugo’s determination-filled eyes that remind him of Kudou. Yet, he has no more time to dwell on that, as his time is running out. In a last-ditch effort, the Villain lets out all of his Quirks at the same time, creating a monstrous-looking being. Bakugo comprehends that his opponent is trying to escape the fight, but confidently states that this trick will never work.

My Hero Academia Chapter 408 Raw Scans Depict a Nightmare-Inducing All For One

Yoichi’s hand was reaching out toward Kudou as he was dying I CAN’T HANDLE THIS IT’S TOO TRAGIC 😭 #mha408 #mhaspoilers pic.twitter.com/t7T52x9QAc — 🧡💚 hope-chan 💚🧡 (@bkdkhopeful) November 29, 2023

The raw scans for My Hero Academia Chapter 408 prove once again why fans claim that Kohei Horikoshi would be a great horror mangaka. From the first moment, the blood and gore can be found everywhere, with Yoichi’s body being completely disintegrated. The fact that All For One kept the hand of his brother, similar to what Shigaraki does, only makes it more creepy.

His fights against the previous One For All users are also incredibly gruesome, especially his encounter with All Might. The moment in which the head of the Villain explodes is depicted, not sparing even a single drop of blood. This chapter is among the most brutal in the series.

Nevertheless, the biggest shock is without a doubt the monstrous-looking being created by All For One using all his Quirks at once. The amorphous blob has an incredible number of heads and limbs, looking more like a mass of people being fused. It is as awe-inspiring as it is horrifying, but it is an amazing piece of artwork, nonetheless.

Unfortunately, while most fans believed Bakugo to be somehow related to Kudou, this chapter confirms that they are not. Nonetheless, it is undeniable that both warriors have the same determined look. Their eyes are almost identical, looking at All For One with defiance and pride.

