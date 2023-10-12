My Hero Academia — All For One: All Known Quirks

Image: Bones

My Hero Academia’s central antagonist, All For One or Shigaraki, has been alive for more than a hundred years. Aiming to conquer the world, he spent this time collecting and giving away Quirks. It’s difficult to say just how many Quirks the Symbol of Evil has stolen and given away throughout his lifetime. But there are certain Quirks he’s chosen to hold on to. Keep reading for a complete list of All For One’s known Quirks!

Beware spoilers for My Hero Academia anime and manga.

All Known All For One Quirks

Shigaraki’s original Quirk All For One lets him steal and redistribute other people’s Quirks by touching them, leaving them Quirkless. As a result of this ability, Shigaraki managed to collect at least 37 Quirks other than his original one. Let’s cover all the known Quirks he possesses below!

Quirk Description Search Stolen from Ragdoll, Search lets All For One simultaneously track the location, weak points, and more of up to 100 people. Rivet Creates rivet-like growths on the user’s arm. Warping Produces a thick black liquid that can be used to teleport the user and others. Hypertrophy Increases the size of the user’s arms. Impact Recoil Reflects the impact of any attack back on the assailant. Multiplier Multiplies the user’s number of arms. Springlike Limbs Lets the user coil their limb muscles to enhance physical strength and boost other Quirks. Rivet Stab Piercing black and red tendrils arise from the user’s body. Air Cannon Produces shockwaves from the user’s arms. Forced Quirk Activation Forcefully activates a conscious or unconscious target’s quirk. Spearlike Bones Creates drill-like bone structures on the user’s arm. Impure Beam Unleashes an extremely destructive beam of light. Fierce Wings Previously Hawks’, Fierce Wings grants All For One a pair of bright red wings. Hardflame Fan Allows the user to create a defensive wall of flame. Radio Waves Interferes with radio waves, disrupting communicators. Life Force Gives the user a supernaturally long lifespan. Infrared Lets the user use infrared rays to sense his surroundings. Kinetic Booster Increases the amount of kinetic energy created and released by the user. Brawn Boost Increases the user’s physical strength. Antigen Swap Allows the user to change their blood type. Dark Ball Creates offensive dark energy balls. Bloodlet Lets the user expel and retract all the blood in their body. Bloodcurdle Originally Stain’s, Bloodcurdle lets the user paralyze anyone whose blood they ingest. Unnamed Vibration Detection Quirk

Ability to detect vibrations to compensate for lost vision and hearing. Unnamed Glue Quirk Produces a glue-like substance capable of instantly joining together broken parts. Unnamed Mouth Quirk Morphs the user’s hand into an offensive mouth. Unnamed Ooze Quirk Produces muck-like substance capable of dissolving large areas. Unnamed Razor Blade Quirk Creates crescent shaped razor blades. Unnamed Telekinesis Quirk Lets the user levitate objects with their hand. Unnamed Mind Control Quirk Lets the user control people’s actions by touching their heads. Unnamed Lie Detector Quirk User can detect lies and ill will. Unnamed Levitation Quirk User can levitate in the air. Unnamed Spatial Distortion Quirk Allows the user to manipulate the space around them. Unnamed Black Lightning Quirk Allows the user to shoot black lightning bolts. Unnamed Body Appendages Quirk Produces wing-shaped appendages from the user’s back. Unnamed Repulsion Quirk Generates repulsion rings to increase the user’s speed. Unnamed Hardening Quirk Allows the user to significantly harden their skin.

Keep in mind that this list doesn’t include the Quirks we’ve already seen All For One give away like Air Walk, Mole, etc. And he may have others we have yet to see in the anime or manga.

