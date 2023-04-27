When is My Hero Academia Season 7 Release Date?

Image: TOHO Animation

Are you wondering when the My Hero Academia Season 7 release date is? I know I can’t wait because the finale of Season 6 is the official start of the final act of Kohei Horikoshi’s manga story. We also had exciting moments like the fight against the Paranormal Liberation Front and Tomura Shigaraki. So I don’t blame you for being sad that Season 6 is over and wanting to know when Season 7 of My Hero Academia will release. Here is everything we know so far.

When Does Season 7 of My Hero Academia Season 7 Release?

Season 7 of My Hero Academia was confirmed in the Shonen Jump weekly magazine during the 17th issue. It also appears to be the anime series’ final season and cover the U.A. Traitor and Final War arcs upon completion. First, however, you should know a few things about Season 7 of My Hero Academia to help temper your expectations.

First, the important thing to know is that the My Hero Academia anime series has almost caught up with the Manga. This means Studio Bones has to decide whether to finish Season 7 and end the anime series using this source material or stretch it out as long as possible, leading to more seasons. Studio Bones has been good about its pacing so far, so I expect the former.

Second, Season 7 of My Hero Academia has been confirmed, but no additional details about its release have been provided. Unfortunately, we don’t have an exact premiere date, what manga topics it will cover (outside of the teaser trailer you can see below), and how many episodes there will be.

However, based on the previous break between My Hero Academia seasons, we can expect about a year break in between. Since Season 6 of My Hero Academia ended on March 25, 2023, we can expect Season 7 to premiere sometime in April 2024.

- This article was updated on April 27th, 2023