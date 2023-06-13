Black Clover Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Are you looking for a Black Clover manga release date schedule for 2023 so you know when to expect new chapters? Black Clover, created by Yuki Tabata, follows Asta, a young boy born in a world of utmost importance, but unfortunately, he possesses no magical abilities. Despite this, he aspires to become the most powerful mage in the land and fulfill a promise made to his friend by becoming the Wizard King.
Full Black Clover Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)
You can read the three most recent chapters of Black Clover on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Black Clover.
|Chapter
|Date
|160
|June 18, 2023
|161
|June 25, 2023
|162
|July 2, 2023
|163
|July 9, 2023
|164
|July 16, 2023
|165
|July 23, 2023
|166
|July 30, 2023
|167
|August 6, 2023
|168
|August 13, 2023
|169
|August 20, 2023
|170
|August 27, 2023
|171
|September 3, 2023
|172
|September 10, 2023
|173
|September 17, 2023
|174
|September 24, 2023
|175
|October 1, 2023
|176
|October 8, 2023
|177
|October 15, 2023
|178
|October 22, 2023
|179
|October 29, 2023
|180
|November 5, 2023
|181
|November 12, 2023
|182
|November 19, 2023
|183
|November 26, 2023
|184
|December 3, 2023
|185
|December 10, 2023
|186
|December 17, 2023
|187
|December 24, 2023
|188
|December 31, 2023
Unless the author requests a break, you can rely on Shonen Jump mangas to be released weekly. If there is an unexpected hiatus, we will promptly update this guide to reflect any changes in release dates.
