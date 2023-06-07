Is Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Canon?

Image: Netflix

Are you wondering if Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is canon and how it relates to the manga and anime series? This is a fair question since series creator Yuki Tabata is so heavily involved with the project, and it is the first Black Clover movie. Based on statements by Tabata and information provided by the trailer here is the answer.

Is the Black Clover Movie Canon?

No, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is not canon. While this original story isn’t canon to the manga, Tabata did supervise the movie, provided original work, and designed the characters, all of which will be shown throughout the movie. While this may be disappointing for fans that wanted more of the official anime, it is my favorite kind of filler because the Tabata couldn’t fit it into the manga for whatever reason but then decided to use alternative media to tell his story still.

To further confirm this, Tabata released a statement (he doesn’t have an official Twitter handle) that he didn’t do this as an original manga story because he wanted fans to enjoy the large-scale and flashy battles between Asta and his powerful enemies that only an animated movie can provide. He further said that the film will be directed by Tanemura and produced by Studio Pierrot.

This means that the film will take place in the series’ lore but will not affect the plot of the anime or manga. In addition, we can expect it to fit into the timeline but not be responsible for changing any of the characters, story arcs, or plots. Based on the information, the timeline will occur after Volume 23 of the manga’s timeline.

You can watch Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King on Netflix when it premieres on June 16, 2023.

