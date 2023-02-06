All Black Clover Filler Episodes – Filler List

Black Clover is one of the most popular manga in Shonen Jump right now. It follows Asta and Yuno, abandoned at the same church on the same day. They grow up and train together as rivals to see who will become the next Wizard King, the strongest mage in the kingdom. As the anime is already over, people are looking for a Black Clover filler list, so they only watch the canon episodes.

Black Clover Filler List

Black Clover ran from Oct 3, 2017, to Mar 30, 2021, and had 170 episodes. Different from anime like Naruto or Sailor Moon, it luckily had few filler episodes; you’ll have to skip only 10% of the anime. But, as the manga hasn’t ended yet, the number can change in the future, even though it’s a bit unlikely. Fans predict the anime will only continue after the manga is already over, so there will be no need for more fillers.

Let’s check out the full filler list:

Black Clover : Episode 29

: Episode 29 Black Clover : Episode 66

: Episode 66 Black Clover : Episode 68

: Episode 68 Black Clover : Episode 82

: Episode 82 Black Clover : Episodes 123-125

: Episodes 123-125 Black Clover : Episode 131

: Episode 131 Black Clover : Episodes 134-135

: Episodes 134-135 Black Clover: Episodes 142-148

Black Clover also has a few mixed canon/filler episodes. Even though part of these episodes is filler, it’s recommended you watch them, as they’ll also have relevant information. Black Clover is known for having a lot of foreshadowing, so it’ll be a pity if you skip the mixed episodes and lose interesting story elements. Now, we’ll see the list of mixed episodes in the anime.

Black Clover : Episode 2

: Episode 2 Black Clover : Episodes 8-9

: Episodes 8-9 Black Clover : Episode 12

: Episode 12 Black Clover : Episode 30

: Episode 30 Black Clover : Episode 69

: Episode 69 Black Clover: Episode 102

Also, most episodes from episode 130 onwards are anime canon, so don’t be scared if you switch to the manga and don’t see mentions of what happened in those episodes. Black Clover is available on Crunchyroll, Hulu, Funimation, and more.

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023