Is Black Clover Finished? Anime and Manga Endings, Explained

By far, Black Clover is one of the most popular manga series out there. Following the journey of our dynamic duo Asta and Yuno, Black Clover explores the adventures of these two friends as they battle devils and strive toward the goal of becoming the Wizard King.

Earlier this year, the entire series went on a three-month-long hiatus. While most fans thought that the series was over, that isn’t the case. Black Clover isn’t finished just yet, but it is in its final stages.

Black Clover Potential Endings, Explained

For now, it’s really hard to comment on how the series will end. Given how things are poised it looks like Asta and Yuno will come out on top by the time the anime ends. Julius Novachrono, also known as Julius Zogratis, will be defeated.

Moreover, there’s a high chance that Yuno might be the next Wizard King because he’s got immense magical powers. The only obstacle in his path is the fact that he’s a prince of the Spade Kingdom. Asta also has a chance of becoming the Wizard King, but his lack of magical powers may prove to be a hindrance as well.

Where Is the Black Clover Manga Headed for Now?

The manga came out of hiatus recently and is currently at Chapter 344. There’s a high chance that you’ve read the manga already, but for those who haven’t read it till now, we won’t include any spoilers. In fact, the way the series is progressing at this point, every minor detail could be considered a spoiler for now.

When Does the New Season of the Black Clover Anime Go Live?

As for the anime, it’s currently unclear when Black Clover will return. There are rumors that the anime is scheduled to return sometime during late 2023 or early 2024 because the studio behind the anime is currently working on a Black Clover movie which is scheduled for a mid-2023 release.

To sum it all up, Black Clover is still underway, but it isn’t too far from the finish line, at least in terms of the manga. The anime, on the other hand, does have a lot of ground to cover and will conclude once the manga has concluded.

Black Clover is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2022