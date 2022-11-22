All Tokyo Revengers Characters – Full List of All Main Characters

Tokyo Revengers is a massive hit Kodansha manga series that just finished its 5-year run on November 16, 2022. It tells the story of Takemichi Hanagaki whose ex-girlfriend and her brother have been murdered by the Tokyo Manji Gang. Soon after, he finds himself on a time-hopping journey full of time paradoxes and events where he finds himself falling in with the gang while trying to change the past. It’s an interesting story that has recently received an anime adaptation in 2021, with a second season on the way. If you’re getting into the series for the first time, you might want to know who the Tokyo Revengers main characters are.

Who Are the Main and Supporting Characters of Tokyo Revengers?

The cast of Tokyo Revengers features fascinating characters with varying roles in Takemichi’s journey. The cast feature on various levels across the timeline, affected in different ways by Takemichi’s time-hopping, and they are listed below:

Takemichi Hanagaki

Takemichi is the protagonist of the series, a 26-year-old who finds his fate forever changed after his ex-girlfriend Hinata and her brother Naoto were murdered by the Tokyo Manji Gang (or Toman.) He soon discovers he has the ability to travel through time, which he uses to save Naoto and find a way to prevent Hinata’s death. It’s through this time travel that he also falls in with the Toman and even climbs its leadership ladder throughout the series.

Hinata Tachibana

Hinata, or Hina, starts as a sort of Lost Lenore of the series, her passing being Takemichi’s primary reason for using his time-traveling powers to change the past. A kind, optimistic individual who doesn’t let others fall into despair, she is courageous and will stand up for people she cares about; her character is an important one throughout Tokyo Revengers.

Naoto Tachibana

Naoto was saved at first by Takemichi creating a time paradox where he lived on to work in law enforcement, bent on saving his sister as well. Naoto has a no-nonsense personality and is relatively unphased even by the bizarre ability Takemichi has to travel through time. His deductive abilities as a detective have made him an asset to Takemichi as he tries to alter the timeline.

Manjiro Sano

Known as “The Invincible Mikey,” Manjiro is a founding member of the Toman who previously led the Kanto Manji Gang, renowned for his fierce fighting ability. Originally seen as a carefree prankster, Manjiro has a dark past that steers him to a dark future that Takemichi must also work to prevent. Manjiro, or “Mikey,” is possibly the most important character other than Takemichi.

Ken Ryuguji

Also known as “Draken” and founding member of the Toman who is often seeking a worthy fighting opponent. He has occasionally provided counsel to Mikey and prevented things from getting worse, but Draken has a temper of his own to which he occasionally gives in, and is a caring, loyal friend.

Keisuke Baji

Another founding member of the Toman, Baji can be somewhat unhinged and attack others potentially unprovoked but is also a loyal friend. He’s a character who also represents the Toman sense of honor.

Takashi Mitsuya

A more peaceful Toman founding member, Mitsuya is also a protective brother to his siblings, Luna and Mana, acting as a parent to them in their absentee mother.

Haruki Hayashida

Also known as Pah-chin, Haruki is a terse and rude individual who undergoes significant character development as the series goes on. Another Toman founding member.

Tetta Kisaki

The main antagonist of Tokyo Revengers. A ruthless manipulator who sees his subordinates as tools, Kisaki has had a hand in multiple characters’ fates, including those of Hinata, Takemichi, and Mikey. His fragile ego has proven to be his biggest flaw, fueling much of his character arc, and putting crucial moments in the series in motion. He’s not a powerful adversary like in other Shonen anime, but rather an evil mastermind who uses the impressionable and vulnerable gang members at his disposal for his own ill gains.

Shuji Hanma

Originally one of Kisaki’s comrades and right-hand man, a sadist who enjoys the fallout of actions planned by himself and Kisaki, and doesn’t seem to mind being manipulated. He is a cruel fighter addicted to the rush that combat brings him, although is frequently disappointed by weaker opponents.

Chifuyu Matsuno

A calm, compassionate individual, Chifuyu does his best to advise Takemichi when he can, and thinks before he acts. He also refuses to use his strength to dominate or put himself above others.

Kazutora Hanemiya

A tragic character and a survivor of domestic violence at home, and dangerously loyal to Mikey and Toman as a way to make up for an otherwise empty family life. A paradoxical individual whose mixed views on killing (killing people is bad to him, but killing enemies is okay) have caused him to be manipulated into some truly regretable deeds.

Additional Characters

For those not mentioned above, there are a few other supporting characters listed below each with their own signature quirks you can discover as the series progresses:

Ryohei Hayashi

Nahoya Kawata

Yasuhiro Muto

Masataka Kiyomizu

Atsushi Sendo

Takuya Yamamoto

Makoto Suzuki

Kazushi Yamagishi

Emma Sano

Nobutaka Osanai

When Does the Tokyo Revengers Anime Come Back, and Where Can I Watch?

Tokyo Revengers will have a second season on January 2023, adapting the “Christmas Showdown” or “Black Dragon” arc which spans 44 chapters from the manga between chapters 78 and 141. It will be called “Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown.” For context there are 278 chapters in the series, so more can still be adapted.

Tokyo Revengers can be viewed on Crunchyroll. You can also watch the series on Netflix or even check out the series on multiple manga reader apps including INKR, featuring on our best apps picks of 2022.

Tokyo Revengers premiered on April 11, 2021.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2022