All Boruto Filler Episodes – Full Boruto Filler List

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is the sequel series to Masashi Kishimoto’s hit manga and anime franchise, Naruto. Despite a dominant cultural presence by the time of Naruto Shippuden’s conclusion, there were still more stories to tell, this time years later while focused on the offspring of the original series heroes. Naruto is Hokage, his relationship with Sasuke is far more amicable, and while the plot and villains are more out-there than ever before, the heart and sincerity of its characters still shine through. But sometimes, the filler can drag Boruto down, so it’s good to know which episodes to skip.

Which Boruto Episodes Are Filler to Skip?

Boruto, much like Naruto, has a significant amount of filler, but mercifully far less the case this time around (Shippuden had a shocking 41% filler presence) with approximately 30 filler episodes so far, accounting for just over 1 in every 10 episodes. The designated episodes you can skip guilt-free are listed below:

16-17

40-41

48-50

67-69

96-97

112-114

116-119

138-140

152-156

256-258

What is Considered Filler in the Series?

Filler episodes in Boruto are any episodes that don’t serve the purpose to move the plot forward or feature any major character developments. Instead, you’ll see small side stories featuring often-overlooked characters showcasing their personalities, motivations, and quirks, but they’re often insubstantial. With over 200 canon episodes to watch that aren’t considered filler by any means, these are pleasant distractions compared to the annoying filler saturation in Naruto and Naruto Shippuden.

These episodes are missable but do go over some interesting themes in the series like fear of failure, we see interactions between classic characters like Naruto Uzumaki and Shikamaru Nara, and more in small, digestible arcs. But if you’re seeking a grand story, there is no genuine need to watch these aside from waiting while the manga catches up with the anime, which is the main purpose of filler episodes.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations premiered on April 5, 2017, and is available to stream on Hulu for American viewers, as well as Crunchyroll for other international viewers.

- This article was updated on November 17th, 2022