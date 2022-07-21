Watching One Piece all the way through is an extremely long effort, but it pays off in the form of an engaging and fun anime series that’ll surely be discussed over the years to come. Much like any long-running anime, this series is riddled with significant story arcs wherein characters develop, are outright changed, gain new abilities, or achieve victories over fearsome foes. Here’s our guide on Every One Piece Arc and Filler Arc, in Order!
For the sake of simplicity, we’ll provide a basic list of every One Piece arc categorized by saga starting from episode 1, and then highlight the filler stories separately for your consideration. Keep in mind, that the filler episodes are entirely skippable so don’t be afraid to jump to the corresponding episode number for the next main storyline, but they can be worthwhile glimpses into the series’ characters and their motivations. The nicest part is, proportionately compared to Naruto or Bleach, One Piece has very little of its story that is considered to be filler, which can also be intimidating. The arcs are listed below:
East Blue Saga
- Romance Dawn Arc: Episodes 1-3
- Orange Town Arc: Episodes 4-8
- Syrup Village Arc: Episodes 9-18
- Baratie Arc: Episodes 19-30
- Arlong Park Arc: Episodes 31-44
- Loguetown Arc: Episode 45
- Buggy’s Crew Adventure Chronicles: Episodes 46-47
- Loguetown Arc Cont.: Episodes 48-53
- *Filler* Warship Island Arc: Episodes 54-61
Arabasta Saga
- Reverse Mountain Arc: Episodes 62-63
- Whisky Peak Arc: Episodes 64-67
- Diary of Koby-Meppo: Episodes 68-69
- Little Garden Arc: Episodes 70-77
- Drum Island Arc: Episodes 78-91
- Arabasta Arc: Episodes 92-130
- *Filler* Post-Arabasta Arc: 131-135
Skypiea Saga
- *Filler* Goat Island Arc: Episodes 136-138
- *Filler* Ruluka Island Arc: Episodes 139-143
- Jaya Arc: Episodes 144-152
- Skypiea Arc: Episodes 153-195
- *Filler* G-8 Arc: Episodes 196-206
Water 7 Saga
- Long Ring Long Land Arc: Episodes 207-219
- *Filler* Oceans Dream Arc: Episodes 220-224
- *Filler* Foxys Return Arc: Episodes 225-228
- Water 7 Arc: Episodes 229-263
- Enies Lobby Arc: Episodes 264-290, 293-302, 304-312
- Boss Luffy Historical Specials: Episodes 291-292, 303, 406-407
- Post-Enies Lobby Arc: Episodes 313-325
Thriller Bark Saga
- *Filler* Ice Hunter Arc: Episodes 326-335
- Chopper Man Special: Episode 336
- Thriller Bark Arc: Episodes 337-381
- *Filler* Spa Island Arc: Episodes 382-384
Summit War Saga
- Sabaody Archipelago Arc: Episodes 385-405
- Amazon Lily Arc: Episodes 408-417
- Straw Hats Separation Serial Arc: Episodes 418-421
- Impel Down Arc: Episodes 422-425
- *Filler* Little East Blue Arc: Episodes 426-429
- Impel Down Arc Cont. : Episodes 430-452
- Straw Hats Separation Serial Arc Cont. : Episodes 453-456
- Marineford Arc: Episodes 457-489
- Post-War Arc: Episodes 490-491
- Toriko Crossover: Episode 492
- Post-War Arc Cont. : Episodes 493-516
Fish-Man Island Saga
- Return to Sabaody Arc: Episodes 517-522
- Fish-Man Island Arc: Episodes 523-541
- Toriko Crossover: Episode 542
- Fish-Man Island Arc Cont. : Episodes 543-574
Dressrosa Saga
- *Filler* Zs Ambition Arc: Episodes 575-578
- Punk Hazard Arc: Episodes 579-589
- Toriko & Dragon Ball Crossover: Episode 590
- Punk Hazard Arc Cont.: Episodes 591-625
- *Filler* Caesar Retrieval Arc: Episodes 626-628
- Dressrosa Arc: Episodes 629-746
Yonko Saga
- *Filler* Silver Mine Arc: Episodes 747-750
- Zou Arc: Episodes 751-779
- *Filler* Marine Rookie Arc: Episodes 780-782
- Whole Cake Island Arc: Episodes 783-877
- Levely Arc: Episodes 878-889
- Wano Country Arc – Act 1: Episodes 890-916 with *Filler* Cidre Guild Arc: Episodes 895-896
- Wano Country Arc – Act 2: Episodes 917-958
- Wano Country Arc – Act 3: Episodes 959- still ongoing)
This concludes our guide on Every One Piece Arc and Filler Arc, in Order! Be sure to keep an eye on our entertainment column for more stories like this, and beyond on Attack of the Fanboy!