Watching One Piece all the way through is an extremely long effort, but it pays off in the form of an engaging and fun anime series that’ll surely be discussed over the years to come. Much like any long-running anime, this series is riddled with significant story arcs wherein characters develop, are outright changed, gain new abilities, or achieve victories over fearsome foes. Here’s our guide on Every One Piece Arc and Filler Arc, in Order!

For the sake of simplicity, we’ll provide a basic list of every One Piece arc categorized by saga starting from episode 1, and then highlight the filler stories separately for your consideration. Keep in mind, that the filler episodes are entirely skippable so don’t be afraid to jump to the corresponding episode number for the next main storyline, but they can be worthwhile glimpses into the series’ characters and their motivations. The nicest part is, proportionately compared to Naruto or Bleach, One Piece has very little of its story that is considered to be filler, which can also be intimidating. The arcs are listed below:

East Blue Saga

Romance Dawn Arc: Episodes 1-3

Orange Town Arc: Episodes 4-8

Syrup Village Arc: Episodes 9-18

Baratie Arc: Episodes 19-30

Arlong Park Arc: Episodes 31-44

Loguetown Arc: Episode 45

Buggy’s Crew Adventure Chronicles: Episodes 46-47

Loguetown Arc Cont.: Episodes 48-53

*Filler* Warship Island Arc: Episodes 54-61

Arabasta Saga

Reverse Mountain Arc: Episodes 62-63

Whisky Peak Arc: Episodes 64-67

Diary of Koby-Meppo: Episodes 68-69

Little Garden Arc: Episodes 70-77

Drum Island Arc: Episodes 78-91

Arabasta Arc: Episodes 92-130

*Filler* Post-Arabasta Arc: 131-135

Skypiea Saga

*Filler* Goat Island Arc: Episodes 136-138

*Filler* Goat Island Arc: Episodes 136-138

*Filler* Ruluka Island Arc: Episodes 139-143

Jaya Arc: Episodes 144-152

Skypiea Arc: Episodes 153-195

*Filler* G-8 Arc: Episodes 196-206

Water 7 Saga

Long Ring Long Land Arc: Episodes 207-219

*Filler* Oceans Dream Arc: Episodes 220-224

*Filler* Oceans Dream Arc: Episodes 220-224

*Filler* Foxys Return Arc: Episodes 225-228

Water 7 Arc: Episodes 229-263

Enies Lobby Arc: Episodes 264-290, 293-302, 304-312

Boss Luffy Historical Specials: Episodes 291-292, 303, 406-407

Post-Enies Lobby Arc: Episodes 313-325

Thriller Bark Saga

*Filler * Ice Hunter Arc: Episodes 326-335

*Filler * Ice Hunter Arc: Episodes 326-335

Chopper Man Special: Episode 336

Thriller Bark Arc: Episodes 337-381

*Filler* Spa Island Arc: Episodes 382-384

Summit War Saga

Sabaody Archipelago Arc: Episodes 385-405

Amazon Lily Arc: Episodes 408-417

Straw Hats Separation Serial Arc: Episodes 418-421

Impel Down Arc: Episodes 422-425

*Filler* Little East Blue Arc: Episodes 426-429

*Filler* Little East Blue Arc: Episodes 426-429

Impel Down Arc Cont. : Episodes 430-452

Straw Hats Separation Serial Arc Cont. : Episodes 453-456

Marineford Arc: Episodes 457-489

Post-War Arc: Episodes 490-491

Toriko Crossover: Episode 492

Post-War Arc Cont. : Episodes 493-516

Fish-Man Island Saga

Return to Sabaody Arc: Episodes 517-522

Fish-Man Island Arc: Episodes 523-541

Toriko Crossover: Episode 542

Fish-Man Island Arc Cont. : Episodes 543-574

Dressrosa Saga

*Filler* Zs Ambition Arc: Episodes 575-578

*Filler* Zs Ambition Arc: Episodes 575-578

Punk Hazard Arc: Episodes 579-589

Toriko & Dragon Ball Crossover: Episode 590

Punk Hazard Arc Cont.: Episodes 591-625

*Filler* Caesar Retrieval Arc: Episodes 626-628

*Filler* Caesar Retrieval Arc: Episodes 626-628

Dressrosa Arc: Episodes 629-746

Yonko Saga

*Filler* Silver Mine Arc: Episodes 747-750

*Filler* Silver Mine Arc: Episodes 747-750

Zou Arc: Episodes 751-779

*Filler* Marine Rookie Arc: Episodes 780-782

*Filler* Marine Rookie Arc: Episodes 780-782

Whole Cake Island Arc: Episodes 783-877

Levely Arc: Episodes 878-889

Wano Country Arc – Act 1: Episodes 890-916 with *Filler* Cidre Guild Arc: Episodes 895-896

*Filler* Cidre Guild Arc: Episodes 895-896

Wano Country Arc – Act 2: Episodes 917-958

Wano Country Arc – Act 3: Episodes 959- still ongoing)

One Piece Filler Arcs

Warship Island Arc: Episodes 54-61

Post-Arabasta Arc: 131-135

Goat Island Arc: 136-138

Ruluka Island Arc: 139-143

G-8 Arc: 196-206

Ocean’s Dream Arc: 220-224

Foxy’s Return Arc: 225-226

Ice Hunter Arc: 326-335

Spa Island Arc: 382-384

Little East Blue Arc: 426-429

Z’s Ambition Arc: 575-578

Caesar Retrieval Arc: 626-628

Silver Mine Arc: 747-750

Marine Rookie Arc: 780-782

Cidre Guild Arc: 895-896

