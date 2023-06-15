Image: Toei Animation

Are you wondering what all Dragon Ball Super filler episodes to skip are so you can experience the show as close to the manga as possible, watch it as quickly as possible to mark it off your ever-growing anime list, or in preparation for a new season? The Dragon Ball Super series comprises 131 episodes, concluding with the Universal Survival Saga arc, corresponding to Chapter 42 of Volume 9 in the manga. However, discerning between the canon and filler content can be challenging due to the extensive amount of both. To assist with this, we have listed the relevant information below.

All Dragon Ball Super Filler Episodes

The below Dragon Ball Super filler episodes to skip lists have been meticulously compiled by comparing the content found in the Anime to Manga, which means this is the most up-to-date and accurate list of filler episodes for this series.

Here are all Dragon Ball Super filler episodes to skip:

Episode 4

Episode 15

Episodes 42-46

Episode 52

Episodes 68-76

Episodes 87-90

The above episodes are filler and will not change your viewing experience or understanding of the series by skipping the full episode.

Related: Dragon Ball Super Chapter 94 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

On top of the filler episodes to skip, there are mixed cannon/filler episodes containing information from the Dragon Ball Super manga while still incorporating anime-original content in the same episode.

Episode 1: Canon content is from minute 0:00 to 7:21 , and then 17:57 to the end of the episode.

Canon content is from minute , and then to the end of the episode. Episode 2: Canon content is from minute 0:00 to 5:08 , and then 12:32 to the end of the episode.

Canon content is from minute , and then to the end of the episode. Episode 86: Canon content is from minute 0:00 to 20:42.

While we still recommend watching mixed cannon/filler episodes since they technically include essential information from the manga series, we have provided the exact timing of when the episode enters filler territory so you can skip and get back to what is canon.

- This article was updated on June 15th, 2023