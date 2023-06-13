Dragon Ball Super Chapter 94 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Akira Toriyama and Toyotarou

Did you finish reading Chapter 93 and are looking for Dragon Ball Super spoilers, release timeline, and recap because you can’t wait for the next chapter to release? A month is a long time to wait for the next chapter. However, we will provide Dragon Ball Super Chapter 94 spoilers and raw scans as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to see what happens.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 93 Recap

The latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super, titled “Operation: Kidnap Pan,” starts with a quick recap of the events from the 2018 Dragon Ball Super: Broly film. In it, we witness Vegeta integrating meditation in his workout regimen following his loss to Black Frieza. Trunks and Goten also show up, and they might participate in the battle against Cell Max using their Saiyaman X-1 and 2 modes.

At Red Ribbon headquarters, the villains devise a scheme to abduct Pan in order to draw out Son Gohan and neutralize him. Nevertheless, not all of the villains agree with this plan. Dr. Hedo is opposed to harming a child. To prevent the kidnapping, Piccolo offers to go undercover and join the henchmen.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 94 Spoilers

No spoilers, leaks, or raw scans are available for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 94. However, we will keep you informed as soon as they become available. We will update you as soon as possible to keep you informed about the latest happenings in this exciting chapter. So stay tuned!

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 94 Release Timeline

The Chainsaw Man Chapter 133 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Tuesday, June 20

9:00 AM MST Tuesday, June 20

10:00 AM CST Tuesday, June 20

12:00 PM EST Tuesday , June 20

, 1:00 PM AST Tuesday , June 20

, 2:00 PM BRT Tuesday , June 20

, 5:00 PM GMT Tuesday , June 20

, 7:00 PM CEST Tuesday , June 20

, 9:30 PM IST Tuesday , June 20

, 11:00 PM ICT Tuesday , June 20

, 12:00 AM PHT Tuesday , June 20

, 1:00 AM JST Wednesday, June 21

Where Can I Read Dragon Ball Super Chapter 94?

You can read Dragon Ball Super Chapter 94 on the Manga Plus website, plus the three most recent chapters, for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Dragon Ball Super.

- This article was updated on June 13th, 2023