Image: Netflix

There are eight episodes in Netflix’s One Piece: Live Action show, but what can you expect these episodes to cover, and which characters will you meet? Season 1 will delve into the origins of the Straw Hat Pirates, exploring their family dynamics, sense of togetherness, and thrilling adventures. Here is the One Piece: Live Action Episode List for all eight episodes, each with an official synopsis, so you know exactly what to expect from each episode of Season 1.

How Many Episodes Are in the One Piece Live Action Show?

Image: Netflix

Here is Netflix’s One Piece: Live Action Episode List (1-8):

One Piece Live Action Episode 1: “Romance Dawn”

One Piece Live Action Episode 2: “The Man in the Straw Hat”

One Piece Live Action Episode 3: “Tell No Tales”

One Piece Live Action Episode 4: “The Pirates Are Coming”

One Piece Live Action Episode 5: “Eat at Baratie!”

One Piece Live Action Episode 6: “The Chef and the Chore Boy”

One Piece Live Action Episode 7: “The Girl with the Sawfish Tattoo”

One Piece Live Action Episode 8: “Worst in the East”

Related: Meet the Straw Hat Gang in Netflix’s Live-Action ‘One Piece’

One Piece Live Action Episode 1: Romance Dawn

Monkey D. Luffy, an optimistic young pirate with dreams of finding the One Piece, searches for the loyal crew he needs to navigate the vast oceans. His journey begins when he helps Koby, a deckhand forced into servitude, escape an undesirable situation. While in Shells Town, Luffy meets Roronoa Zoro, a famed pirate hunter, and Nami, a master thief – and the three form a tenuous alliance.

One Piece Live Action Episode 2: The Man in the Straw Hat

Luffy, Zoro, and Nami are imprisoned on an island overtaken by the deranged clown pirate, Buggy. Koby joins the Marines and proves his mettle.

One Piece Live Action Episode 3: Tell No Tales

Luffy, Zoro, and Nami land in Syrup Village, where they meet Usopp, a local who introduces the group to Kaya, a sickly shipyard heiress under the care of a trio of overbearing house staff. With the help of Koby, Vice Admiral Garp, a powerful Marine, sets off in search of Luffy.

One Piece Live Action Episode 4: The Pirates Are Coming

Luffy, Zoro, and Nami fight through Kaya’s mansion, which has now become a prison. Usopp enlists the help of Koby, Helmeppo, and the Marines. Luffy finally gets the ship of his dreams as Garp closes in.

One Piece Live Action Episode 5: Eat at Baratie!

Luffy and the gang are tested in their ability to fight together on the high seas. They arrive at Baratie, a floating restaurant, where they encounter Sanji, a young chef with a love of fine dining. A duel on the docks shocks the group.

One Piece Live Action Episode 6: The Chef and the Chore Boy

The group is ambushed by a threat no one saw coming. After a hard-fought battle at Baratie, Sanji finally follows his dreams, while another crew member shows their true colors.

One Piece Live Action Episode 7: The Girl with the Sawfish Tattoo

The crew comes to the aid of a member in dire need of family.

One Piece Live Action Episode 8: Worst in the East

A new pirate crew is born.

According to Matt Owens, the Co-Showrunner, the entire season is set up in four two-episode arcs where you will meet a new Straw Hat pirate crew member; you’ll get to know them and how they fit into the One Piece universe.