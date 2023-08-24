Meet the Straw Hat Gang in Netflix’s Live-Action ‘One Piece’

Image: Netflix

As a manga and anime, One Piece has already amassed a humongous following worldwide. But with a live-action series coming to Netflix, a whole new audience can take part in the adventure of a lifetime. Longtime fans should have a good idea of what to expect, but newcomers may need an introduction to Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and his gang of pirates. Fortunately, Netflix has released a quick primer that tells you everything you need to know, but rest assured, there will still be a few surprises when the first season comes out on August 31.

Who’s Monkey D. Luffy and His Band of Pirates?

The plot of One Piece involves the Straw Hat pirates finding the titular One Piece treasure. But it’s more about the adventures they have and the friendships they make along the way. First and foremost, there’s Monkey D. Luffy, the leader of the Straw Hats. He has the power to bend his body like rubber, but Netflix’s video points out how his true gift is his ability to inspire others. Godoy spoke about how he connected with the character, “He’s so cheerful, and he loves adventure. I think we both share a lot of the same values.”

Of course, Monkey needs some muscle on his team, and that comes in the form of Roronoa Zoro, played by Mackenyu. He mentions how Zoro was always his favorite character when he grew up with the property, and his filmography, including 2023’s Knights of the Zodiac definitely attests to his fight scene prowess. Next up is Nami, played by Emily Rudd. She explains her character, “She’s the cool, calm, collected cat burglar of the group.” But while she has a history of thieving, she ends up being kind of an older sister to the boys on the ship.

Usopp (Jacob Romero Gibson) is the storyteller of the group, and if the clips we’ve seen so far are any indication, he can be a bit of a jokester. Gibson’s castmates even mention how he slipped into the role effortlessly. Last but not least, there’s Sanji (Taz Skylar). He’s the chef, and showrunner Matt Owens even said Sanji is his favorite of the Straw Hats because of how much he cares.

It’s a great mix of personalities, and it sounds like they cast the perfect people for the roles. Hopefully, the Netflix adaptation of One Piece gets a shot of longevity to rival that of the anime.

- This article was updated on August 24th, 2023