One Piece: What is the One Piece?

Are you interested in discovering more about One Piece, the highly sought-after item in the One Piece manga series that all pirates are after? It’s rumored to possess incredible power, capable of transforming any pirate who discovers it into the Pirate King and is said to trigger a massive war. But what exactly is One Piece, why is it so desired, and what will occur if someone locates it? Look no further, as we have all the information you need regarding One Piece, allowing you to anticipate what adventures Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates will encounter in the final arc of the One Piece manga.

What is the One Piece in Once Piece?

The One Piece refers to the treasure the Pirate King Gol D. Roger accumulated, which the world has given this name. Records suggest that Joy Boy also possessed a share of this treasure during the Void Century. The value of this treasure is beyond imagination, and it is currently situated on the last island of the Grand Line, Laugh Tale. In an interview with Momoko Sakura, Eiichiro Oda clarified that the One Piece treasure is not merely a symbolic reward but a tangible one. However, not much else is known about the One Piece treasure (if it is even a treasure in the traditional sense).

Monkey D. Luffy and his crew, along with several other pirates, are all driven by the desire to obtain the One Piece treasure and become the next Pirate King, as per Roger’s final words before his execution. The discovery of the One Piece Treasure and its aftermath will probably be the focus of the final arc of the manga series, also called Laugh Tale.

According to legend, a man named Joy Boy discovered an island at the end of the Grand Line during the Void Century. He left behind a treasure of immense worth on this island. The tales of this treasure on the final island fascinated Gol D. Roger, who considered the World Government’s prohibition on exploring the island proof of its existence.

Only the Roger Pirates crew members that journeyed to the island learned what the treasure consists of. Upon arriving on the island and seeing Joy Boy’s treasure, the Roger Pirates laughed. Roger described it as a “tale full of laughs,” which gave him the idea to name the final island “Laugh Tale.” Sometime after the Roger Pirates’ discovery, the world would begin to refer to Roger’s treasures as the “One Piece.” Before Roger was executed, he announced to the world that this great treasure could be claimed by anyone who could reach it, thereby starting the Great Age of Pirates.

During the Sabaody Archipelago Arc, the Straw Hat Pirates attempted to uncover the secrets of the One Piece treasure but were unsuccessful. Usopp approached Silvers Rayleigh, the first mate to the Pirate King Gol D. Roger, to inquire about it, but Luffy intervened, believing that obtaining information from another source would undermine the significance of their journey. In his eyes, becoming the Pirate King would be meaningless if he already possessed knowledge of the One Piece treasure.

Legend has it that Whitebeard’s last words disclosed the whereabouts of the One Piece treasure, putting an end to years of speculation. However, his foreboding prophecy of a cataclysmic battle that would ensue upon its discovery continues to loom. This could be a foreshadowing of the ultimate conflict between the Pirates and the World Government, which may transpire during or after the Laugh Tale arc, culminating in the manga series.

- This article was updated on June 28th, 2023