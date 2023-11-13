What Chapter and Episode Does Luffy Use Gear 5 in One Piece? Answered

Screenshot: Toei Animation

The revelations of Luffy’s various transformations have been some of the most exciting moments in One Piece. These new forms are the fruit of the Straw Hat Captain’s training and his deep desire to help his friends and allies.

Among these transformations, Gear 5 has been arguably the most relevant and has caused the most hype among fans. Still, new fans of the franchise, or those who have not seen the series in a long time, may be confused as to when this transformation was revealed. Below, you can find in what chapter and episode Luffy uses Gear 5 in One Piece.

Beware of spoilers below for One Piece.

One Piece Chapter and Episode Where Luffy Uses Gear 5

Screenshot: Toei Animation

Luffy’s first time using the Gear 5 technique in the One Piece manga occurred during Chapter 1044. In the anime, this moment was not animated until Episode 1071. Luffy used this ability during his battle against Kaido, after having awakened the power of his Devil Fruit.

However, Episode 1077 was not the first time that Gear 5 was animated, as it debuted in the One Piece Film: Red movie that was released months before the episode. The technique was used briefly during the final battle of the movie.

What is Gear 5?

Screenshot: Toei Animation

Gear 5 is the most recent and powerful transformation Luffy can access. He was able to achieve this form after his fruit awakened due to the severe stress of his battle against Kaido. While fans previously believed Luffy’s Devil Fruit to be the Gum-Gum Fruit, it was later revealed that this was a trick to keep pirates from wanting to steal the fruit.

The real name of his fruit is Human-Human Fruit, Model: Nika. Gear 5 turns Luffy into the vivid image of the legendary Sun God Nika, also known as the Warrior of Liberation. This deity was said to be the one to bring smiles and freedom to slaves. Kaido has also claimed that while using this technique, Luffy reminds him of Joyboy, a freedom fighter who lived during the Void Century and the first person to arrive at Laugh Tale, the last island in the world.

What are Luffy’s Powers in Gear 5?

Screenshot: Toei Animation

Due to Gear 5 being an awakening of Luffy’s Devil Fruit, the Straw Hat Captain’s rubber abilities become stronger, He can turn anything he touches into rubber, including his opponents. He used this ability to avoid damage from Kaido’s powerful attacks.

Yet, his strongest power is the ability to bend the laws of nature itself. In this form, Luffy becomes a cartoon character inside the universe of the franchise, capable of almost anything. The only limits to this ability seem to be Luffy’s imagination and endurance, as he cannot hold this form for extended periods.

- This article was updated on November 13th, 2023