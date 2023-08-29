Image: Netflix

You need to know specific One Piece terms before the live action Netflix series premieres to enjoy the experience instead of wondering what characters are talking about or doing. The One Piece terms covered below are the essential terms you will see during Season 1 of the live action Netflix series. In addition, pictures have been provided from the anime and trailer for the live action series so you can reference each term visually.

Terms to Know Before Watching the One Piece Live Action Series

Here are One Piece terms you need to know before the live action Netflix series:

Berry

Image: Netflix

The Berry, commonly represented as Beli or Belly, represented by a Latin esh superimposed over a capital B, is the world’s central monetary unit. Berry is currently known to exist in six coin denominations and three paper denominations, with no further fractional units. These denominations are as follows:

Coin: 1, 5, 10, 50, 100, and 500

1, 5, 10, 50, 100, and 500 Paper: 1,000, 5,000, and 10,000

Berry is also the denomination given on wanted posters for the most notorious pirates.

Chop-Chop

Image: Toei Animation

The Bara Bara no Mi, also called Chop-Chop, is the Devil Fruit eaten by Buggy, allowing his body parts to separate and come back together. In addition to being able to separate his body parts, he can control these pieces however he wants. Because of this ability, Buggy is immune to slashing attacks. Buggy didn’t originally tend to eat the Chop-Chop but instead meant to sell it.

Devil Fruit

Image: Toei Animation

Devil Fruit is a variety of unique fruits that imbue the eater with permanent supernatural powers. Many different varieties provide a spectrum of powers, but each Devil Fruit is one-of-a-kind. Attemping to eat more than one Devil Fruit guarantees death. Blackbeard is the only known person to have eaten two Devil Fruits and lived to tell the tale. They are rare, coveted, and every variety renders the consumer unable to swim, which makes ship battles that much more consequential.

Gum-Gum

Image: Netflix

The Gomu Gomu no Mi, also called Gum-Gum, is the Devil Fruit that Luffy eats. The legendary Shanks and his pirate crew stole the Gum-Gum, and then Luffy accidentally ate it. This Devil Fruit allows Luffy’s body to turn into rubber, stretching, bending, bouncing, inflating, and twisting. Unlike other Devil Fruit, Luffy’s body is permanently rubbery, making him immune to blunt and fall damage.

Jolly Roger

Image: Toei Animation

A Jolly Roger, also called a Skull mark, is the primary emblem of a pirate crew, which exists in countless variations. The basic element of a Jolly Roger includes a human skull on top of crossbones that intersect diagonally. Each pirate crew has its own Jolly Roger that is flown on their pirate ship. In addition, each individual member of a pirate crew has their own Jolly Roger symbol that represents their powers, abilities, and characteristics through tattoos or patches on their clothes.

Sea Kings

Image: Netflix

Sea Kings are massive carnivorous creatures that live in all the oceans worldwide. They are especially abundant in the Calm Belts surrounding the Grand Line, making them one of the most common and dangerous obstacles for sailors. The Sea King who appears in Episode 2, is known as the Lord of the Coast.

Transponder Snails

Image: Toei Animation

The Den Den Mushi, also known as Transponder Snails, are telepathic snails that provide vocal and visual communication globally, similar to a cell phone.

You are now officially a One Piece expert and know all the essential terms for the content you will see during Season 1 of the live action series on Netflix.