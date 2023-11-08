One Piece Dub Schedule (2023): When Can You Watch New Episodes in English?

Image: Toei Animation

One Piece has one of the most tremendous backlogs in all popular fiction. With over 1000 episodes to its name and still going strong, the series thrives on its support. However, fans rely on the English dub, and fans are curious about what the 2023 schedule is for One Piece.

Full One Piece English Dub Anime Episode Release Date Schedule (2023) So Far

One Piece had a huge 2023 due to its massive catalog being centralized at Crunchyroll, bringing everything up to Episode 976 for the English dub on July 5. To say the schedule has been unpredictable since then is understandable. The dub is fairly behind, unlike many other trending anime of the present, but One Piece marches to the beat of its drum. Here is the episode release date schedule so far in 2023 for the One Piece English dub:

One Piece Anime English Dub Episodes Crunchyroll Release Date 1-976 July 5, 2023 977-988 July 25, 2023 989-1000 August 15, 2023 1001-1012 September 19, 2023 1013-1024 October 24, 2023 1025-1036 TBD 1037-TBD TBD

As Crunchyroll is the most approachable and, in all likelihood, most affordable option to watch One Piece in its most current form, this is so far the most reliable data. Batches of episodes seem to typically come by the dozen since the summer every 3-5 weeks. Additionally, the Microsoft Store is an earlier alternative, typically 3 weeks in advance of the Crunchyroll release. The latest batch should be labeled Season 1412 on the store, continuing beyond Episode 1025!

With that in consideration, we could receive 1-2 more batches of 12 episodes before the New Year, with updates potentially coming any day now. As this is a developing story, we’ll keep you in the loop when new episodes are available, and when they can be anticipated to release for streaming!

