One Piece Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

It’s hard to find an ongoing shonen manga that can compete with One Piece; it has incredible characters, worldbuilding, story arcs, mysteries, and more. The long-running series doesn’t stop attracting attention and new fans, but with over a thousand chapters, it can be hard to keep up with it. At least, even though Oda says he’ll finish the manga soon, we probably still have a lot of time. Find out the One Piece manga release date schedule in 2023 and see when you can expect new chapters.
Full One Piece Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)
One Piece is released weekly, like Jujutsu Kaisen and most of the Shonen Jump manga, but Oda also often takes breaks after publishing three chapters, making the schedule a bit different. That allows Oda to take a breather and think more about the story while also letting us reflect on everything that happened in the story (and, of course, craft more theories).
If you want to start following One Piece and never miss a chapter in preparation for the final saga, check out the manga release schedule for 2023. Note that it can suddenly change due to unexpected circumstances; however, if that happens, we’ll update the schedule as soon as possible to guarantee the best reading experience for you.
Related: How Did Zoro Get His Scar in One Piece? – Answered
|Chapter
|Release Date
|1071
|January 6, 2023
|1072
|January 22, 2023
|1073
|January 29, 2023
|Oda Break
|February 5, 2023
|1074
|February 12, 2023
|1075
|February 19, 2023
|1076
|February 26, 2023
|Oda Break
|March 6, 2023
|1077
|March 12, 2023
|1078
|March 19, 2023
|1079
|March 26, 2023
|Oda Break
|April 2, 2023
|1080
|April 9, 2023
|1081
|April 16, 2023
|1082
|April 23, 2023
|1083
|May 7, 2023
|1084
|May 14, 2023
|1085
|May 21, 2023
|Oda Break
|May 28, 2023
|1086
|June 4, 2023
|1087
|June 11, 2023
|1088
|June 18, 2023
|Oda Break
|June 25, 2023
|1089
|July 2, 2023
|1090
|July 9, 2023
|1091
|July 16, 2023
|Oda Break
|July 23, 2023
|1092
|July 30, 2023
|1093
|August 6, 2023
|1094
|August 20, 2023
|1095
|August 27, 2023
|1096
|September 3, 2023
|Oda Break
|September 10, 2023
|1097
|September 17, 2023
|1098
|September 24, 2023
|1099
|October 1, 2023
|Oda Break
|October 8, 2023
|1100
|October 15, 2023
|1101
|October 22, 2023
|1102
|October 29, 2023
|Oda Break
|November 5, 2023
|1103
|November 12, 2023
|1104
|November 19, 2023
|1105
|November 26, 2023
|Oda Break
|December 3, 2023
|1106
|December 10, 2023
|1107
|December 17, 2023
|1108
|December 24, 2023
- This article was updated on March 9th, 2023