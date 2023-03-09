One Piece Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Image: Shonen Jump

It’s hard to find an ongoing shonen manga that can compete with One Piece; it has incredible characters, worldbuilding, story arcs, mysteries, and more. The long-running series doesn’t stop attracting attention and new fans, but with over a thousand chapters, it can be hard to keep up with it. At least, even though Oda says he’ll finish the manga soon, we probably still have a lot of time. Find out the One Piece manga release date schedule in 2023 and see when you can expect new chapters.

Full One Piece Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)

One Piece is released weekly, like Jujutsu Kaisen and most of the Shonen Jump manga, but Oda also often takes breaks after publishing three chapters, making the schedule a bit different. That allows Oda to take a breather and think more about the story while also letting us reflect on everything that happened in the story (and, of course, craft more theories).

If you want to start following One Piece and never miss a chapter in preparation for the final saga, check out the manga release schedule for 2023. Note that it can suddenly change due to unexpected circumstances; however, if that happens, we’ll update the schedule as soon as possible to guarantee the best reading experience for you.

Chapter Release Date 1071 January 6, 2023 1072 January 22, 2023 1073 January 29, 2023 Oda Break February 5, 2023 1074 February 12, 2023 1075 February 19, 2023 1076 February 26, 2023 Oda Break March 6, 2023 1077 March 12, 2023 1078 March 19, 2023 1079 March 26, 2023 Oda Break April 2, 2023 1080 April 9, 2023 1081 April 16, 2023 1082 April 23, 2023 1083 May 7, 2023 1084 May 14, 2023 1085 May 21, 2023 Oda Break May 28, 2023 1086 June 4, 2023 1087 June 11, 2023 1088 June 18, 2023 Oda Break June 25, 2023 1089 July 2, 2023 1090 July 9, 2023 1091 July 16, 2023 Oda Break July 23, 2023 1092 July 30, 2023 1093 August 6, 2023 1094 August 20, 2023 1095 August 27, 2023 1096 September 3, 2023 Oda Break September 10, 2023 1097 September 17, 2023 1098 September 24, 2023 1099 October 1, 2023 Oda Break October 8, 2023 1100 October 15, 2023 1101 October 22, 2023 1102 October 29, 2023 Oda Break November 5, 2023 1103 November 12, 2023 1104 November 19, 2023 1105 November 26, 2023 Oda Break December 3, 2023 1106 December 10, 2023 1107 December 17, 2023 1108 December 24, 2023

- This article was updated on March 9th, 2023