One Piece Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

March 9th, 2023 by Gabriel Rodrigues
One Piece Spread Page Chapter 1060
Image: Shonen Jump

It’s hard to find an ongoing shonen manga that can compete with One Piece; it has incredible characters, worldbuilding, story arcs, mysteries, and more. The long-running series doesn’t stop attracting attention and new fans, but with over a thousand chapters, it can be hard to keep up with it. At least, even though Oda says he’ll finish the manga soon, we probably still have a lot of time. Find out the One Piece manga release date schedule in 2023 and see when you can expect new chapters.

Full One Piece Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)

One Piece is released weekly, like Jujutsu Kaisen and most of the Shonen Jump manga, but Oda also often takes breaks after publishing three chapters, making the schedule a bit different. That allows Oda to take a breather and think more about the story while also letting us reflect on everything that happened in the story (and, of course, craft more theories).

If you want to start following One Piece and never miss a chapter in preparation for the final saga, check out the manga release schedule for 2023. Note that it can suddenly change due to unexpected circumstances; however, if that happens, we’ll update the schedule as soon as possible to guarantee the best reading experience for you.

ChapterRelease Date
1071January 6, 2023
1072January 22, 2023
1073January 29, 2023
Oda BreakFebruary 5, 2023
1074February 12, 2023
1075February 19, 2023
1076February 26, 2023
Oda BreakMarch 6, 2023
1077March 12, 2023
1078March 19, 2023
1079March 26, 2023
Oda BreakApril 2, 2023
1080April 9, 2023
1081April 16, 2023
1082April 23, 2023
1083May 7, 2023
1084May 14, 2023
1085May 21, 2023
Oda BreakMay 28, 2023
1086June 4, 2023
1087June 11, 2023
1088June 18, 2023
Oda BreakJune 25, 2023
1089July 2, 2023
1090July 9, 2023
1091July 16, 2023
Oda BreakJuly 23, 2023
1092July 30, 2023
1093August 6, 2023
1094August 20, 2023
1095August 27, 2023
1096September 3, 2023
Oda BreakSeptember 10, 2023
1097September 17, 2023
1098September 24, 2023
1099October 1, 2023
Oda BreakOctober 8, 2023
1100October 15, 2023
1101October 22, 2023
1102October 29, 2023
Oda BreakNovember 5, 2023
1103November 12, 2023
1104November 19, 2023
1105November 26, 2023
Oda BreakDecember 3, 2023
1106December 10, 2023
1107December 17, 2023
1108December 24, 2023

- This article was updated on March 9th, 2023

