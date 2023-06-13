Mashle: Magic and Muscle Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

June 13th, 2023 by Matthew Kevin Mitchell
Are you looking for a Mashle: Magic and Muscle manga release date schedule for 2023 so you know when to expect new chapters? In a world where magic reigns supreme, a young man lives peacefully with his father in the forest. Despite his inability to wield magic, he trains and strengthens his body. However, his tranquility is shattered when he becomes the target of magic users who threaten his life. Will his well-built physique be enough to fend off these attackers? Follow the extraordinary tale of a muscular hero crushing magic in this fantastical adventure.

Full Mashle: Magic and Muscle Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)

You can read the three most recent chapters of Mashle: Magic and Muscle on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, if you want to read anything before that, you must subscribe for a membership. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Mashle: Magic and Muscle.

ChapterDate
160June 18, 2023
161June 25, 2023
162July 2, 2023
163July 9, 2023
164July 16, 2023
165July 23, 2023
166July 30, 2023
167August 6, 2023
168August 13, 2023
169August 20, 2023
170August 27, 2023
171September 3, 2023
172September 10, 2023
173September 17, 2023
174September 24, 2023
175October 1, 2023
176October 8, 2023
177October 15, 2023
178October 22, 2023
179October 29, 2023
180November 5, 2023
181November 12, 2023
182November 19, 2023
183November 26, 2023
184December 3, 2023
185December 10, 2023
186December 17, 2023
187December 24, 2023
188December 31, 2023

You can count on Shonen Jump mangas to release weekly, as long as the author does not request a break. In the event of an unexpected hiatus, we will promptly update this guide to reflect any changes in release dates.

