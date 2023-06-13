Mashle: Magic and Muscle Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Image: Viz Media

Are you looking for a Mashle: Magic and Muscle manga release date schedule for 2023 so you know when to expect new chapters? In a world where magic reigns supreme, a young man lives peacefully with his father in the forest. Despite his inability to wield magic, he trains and strengthens his body. However, his tranquility is shattered when he becomes the target of magic users who threaten his life. Will his well-built physique be enough to fend off these attackers? Follow the extraordinary tale of a muscular hero crushing magic in this fantastical adventure.

Full Mashle: Magic and Muscle Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)

You can read the three most recent chapters of Mashle: Magic and Muscle on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, if you want to read anything before that, you must subscribe for a membership. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Mashle: Magic and Muscle.

Chapter Date 160 June 18, 2023 161 June 25, 2023 162 July 2, 2023 163 July 9, 2023 164 July 16, 2023 165 July 23, 2023 166 July 30, 2023 167 August 6, 2023 168 August 13, 2023 169 August 20, 2023 170 August 27, 2023 171 September 3, 2023 172 September 10, 2023 173 September 17, 2023 174 September 24, 2023 175 October 1, 2023 176 October 8, 2023 177 October 15, 2023 178 October 22, 2023 179 October 29, 2023 180 November 5, 2023 181 November 12, 2023 182 November 19, 2023 183 November 26, 2023 184 December 3, 2023 185 December 10, 2023 186 December 17, 2023 187 December 24, 2023 188 December 31, 2023

You can count on Shonen Jump mangas to release weekly, as long as the author does not request a break. In the event of an unexpected hiatus, we will promptly update this guide to reflect any changes in release dates.

