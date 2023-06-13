Mashle: Magic and Muscle Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Are you looking for a Mashle: Magic and Muscle manga release date schedule for 2023 so you know when to expect new chapters? In a world where magic reigns supreme, a young man lives peacefully with his father in the forest. Despite his inability to wield magic, he trains and strengthens his body. However, his tranquility is shattered when he becomes the target of magic users who threaten his life. Will his well-built physique be enough to fend off these attackers? Follow the extraordinary tale of a muscular hero crushing magic in this fantastical adventure.
Full Mashle: Magic and Muscle Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)
You can read the three most recent chapters of Mashle: Magic and Muscle on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, if you want to read anything before that, you must subscribe for a membership. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Mashle: Magic and Muscle.
|Chapter
|Date
|160
|June 18, 2023
|161
|June 25, 2023
|162
|July 2, 2023
|163
|July 9, 2023
|164
|July 16, 2023
|165
|July 23, 2023
|166
|July 30, 2023
|167
|August 6, 2023
|168
|August 13, 2023
|169
|August 20, 2023
|170
|August 27, 2023
|171
|September 3, 2023
|172
|September 10, 2023
|173
|September 17, 2023
|174
|September 24, 2023
|175
|October 1, 2023
|176
|October 8, 2023
|177
|October 15, 2023
|178
|October 22, 2023
|179
|October 29, 2023
|180
|November 5, 2023
|181
|November 12, 2023
|182
|November 19, 2023
|183
|November 26, 2023
|184
|December 3, 2023
|185
|December 10, 2023
|186
|December 17, 2023
|187
|December 24, 2023
|188
|December 31, 2023
You can count on Shonen Jump mangas to release weekly, as long as the author does not request a break. In the event of an unexpected hiatus, we will promptly update this guide to reflect any changes in release dates.
- This article was updated on June 13th, 2023