Are you wondering why the One Piece manga will take a break after chapter 1086? The One Piece manga has been creating a lot of excitement lately, but series creator Eiichiro Oda surprised fans by announcing a sudden hiatus just before the release of Chapter 1086. However, Oda has reassured fans that while the break is due to his health, he’ll be back better than ever.

Why is One Piece Manga Taking a Break?

Oda is taking a break from the manga for four weeks for surgery due to a high degree of astigmatism. Even though he is in the final stages of the manga, he decided to get this surgery done now because it is getting in the way of his work. While this may be disappointing to manga fans since the last handful of chapters has been dropping some pretty heavy revelations regarding the universe, at least Oda will come back with fresh eyes (that can shoot laser beams).

Here is the full announcement posted by Eiichiro Oda:

When will One Piece Chapter 1087 Be Released?

Per Oda’s announcement and the Manga Plus website, One Piece Chapter 1087 will be released at 1:00 AM JST on Monday, July 17, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Sunday, July 16

9:00 AM MST Sunday, July 16

10:00 AM CST Sunday, July 16

12:00 PM EST Sunday, July 16

1:00 PM AST Sunday, July 16

2:00 PM BRT Sunday, July 16

5:00 PM GMT Sunday, July 16

7:00 PM CEST Sunday, July 16

9:30 PM IST Sunday, July 16

11:00 PM ICT Sunday, July 16

12:00 AM PHT Sunday, July 16

1:00 AM JST Monday, July 17

Spoilers and raw scans are expected to be released long before the official release date, so check them out if you can’t wait four weeks to see what happens next!

