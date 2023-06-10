One Piece Chapter 1087 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Eiichiro Oda, Shueisha, and Viz Media

Are you looking for a One Piece Chapter 1087 spoilers and release timeline guide so you don’t miss out on the action? Oda posted that he is taking a four week break, which means we won’t get another chapter until mid-July. However, One Piece Chapter 1087 spoilers will be released soon, so you don’t have to wait to see what happens next.

One Piece Chapter 1086 Recap: Introduction to the Five Elders

Chapter 1086 of One Piece is titled “Five Elders.” The chapter begins with a narrator introducing significant names, including the remaining members of the Five Elders, who each hold the title of Warrior God. Dragon expresses disbelief at Vegapunk’s invention of a weapon that destroyed Lulusia, which has never been used before. Ivankov speculates that Imu may possess immortality due to Law’s fruit, Ope Ope no Mi, which belonged to an old user. The chapter features appearances by S-Gecko, S-Doffy, and S-Crocodile, as well as Big News Morgans and Vivi. Morgans makes an appearance in the final page, and the narrator hints that he is preparing for something that will shake the world.

One Piece Chapter 1087 Spoilers

Due to the four week break we expect One Piece Chapter 1087 spoilers to be released:

Spoilers / Chapter Summary: July 10 or 11, 2023

July 10 or 11, 2023 Raw Scans: July 12 or 13, 2023

Here is a copy of Oda’s message regarding the break:

One Piece Chapter 1087 Release Timeline

The One Piece Chapter 1087 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Monday, July 17

9:00 AM MST Monday, July 17

10:00 AM CST Monday, July 17

12:00 PM EST Monday, July 17

1:00 PM AST Monday, July 17

2:00 PM BRT Monday, July 17

5:00 PM GMT Monday, July 17

7:00 PM CEST Monday, July 17

9:30 PM IST Monday, July 17

11:00 PM ICT Monday, July 17

12:00 AM PHT Monday, July 17

1:00 AM JST Tuesday, July 18

Where Can I Read One Piece Chapter 1087?

You can read One Piece Chapter 1087 for free on Viz Media’s website. In addition, the three most recent chapters are also available on the Viz Media website for free if you need to catch up on previous chapters before Chapter 1087 releases. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump app and read all official Shueisha Mangas, including One Piece.

