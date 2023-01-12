Are you wondering how many people Luffy has killed in One Piece? We don’t blame you because One Piece has 1050 anime episodes and is the most extended manga series by volume count, with over 1000 chapters spread throughout 104 tankōbon volumes. So then, you would think that Luffy would have a high body count because of all the adventures and intense battles he and the Straw Hat Pirates have been in. But not so fast. Here is everything you need to know about how many people Luffy has killed in One Piece, and the answer might surprise you.

How Many People Has Luffy Killed in One Piece?

The official answer is that Monkey D. Luffy has not killed anyone in the One Piece manga or anime series. The creator of One Piece, Eiichiro Oda, has stated that in the era One Piece takes place, everyone uses their lives to fight for their dreams. When these dreams are shattered, it is just as painful as losing a fight or dying. Therefore, to Oda, pirates killing is secondary to victory and defeat. This is also confirmed when Luffy leaves his enemies alive so they can attempt to achieve their dreams again.

However, if we want to get technical, and many fans do, Luffy is responsible for a ton of death involving the low-level enemies of the big baddies and the innocent bystanders due to his actions during fights. Actions like pushing them off of great heights, smashing them into buildings and groups of people, and freeing criminals that would go on to do bad things. However, neither Oda nor the manga address this, so take it as you will. Finally, another fan theory is that Luffy killed the Going Merry. Still, fans are torn if this counts since the Going Merry is a spirit and was already dying when he finished it. What do you think?

The One Piece Manga is available to read on Viz Media.

The One Piece anime is currently available on popular streaming platforms like Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2023