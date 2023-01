All Sailor Moon Filler Episodes – Filler Guide

Sailor Moon is one of the best 90’s anime and probably the most influential to the magical girl anime genre (also known in Japanese as mahou shoujo). It’s still very popular today, and many people are itching to watch it without fillers so they can get the best experience possible. Unfortunately, it is filled with those. But don’t worry, here’s a list with all Sailor Moon filler episodes.

All Sailor Moon Filler Episodes

Sailor Moon is an anime that ran from 1992 to 1997 and follows the clumsy Usagi Tsukino, a teenager who becomes Sailor Moon, a magical girl tasked with protecting peace and justice after saving a mysterious talking cat. The anime has 200 episodes, with 98 being fillers, meaning that 49% of it can be skipped. It also has a few mixed canon/filler episodes; they have both anime-only scenes and moments directly taken out of the manga. It’d be better if you don’t skip those.

Let’s check out all the filler episodes in Sailor Moon:

Sailor Moon : Episodes 2-8

: Episodes 2-8 Sailor Moon : Episode 9

: Episode 9 Sailor Moon : Episodes 11-12

: Episodes 11-12 Sailor Moon : Episodes 13-14 (Mixed)

: Episodes 13-14 (Mixed) Sailor Moon : Episodes 15-18

: Episodes 15-18 Sailor Moon : Episodes 20-21

: Episodes 20-21 Sailor Moon : Episodes 23-24 (Mixed)

: Episodes 23-24 (Mixed) Sailor Moon : Episodes 26-32

: Episodes 26-32 Sailor Moon : Episode 36 (Mixed)

: Episode 36 (Mixed) Sailor Moon : Episodes 37-41

: Episodes 37-41 Sailor Moon : Episode 42 (Mixed)

: Episode 42 (Mixed) Sailor Moon : Episode 43

: Episode 43 Sailor Moon : Episodes 47-59

: Episodes 47-59 Sailor Moon : Episode 62 (Mixed)

: Episode 62 (Mixed) Sailor Moon : Episodes 63-67

: Episodes 63-67 Sailor Moon : Episode 69

: Episode 69 Sailor Moon : Episodes 70-71 (Mixed)

: Episodes 70-71 (Mixed) Sailor Moon : Episode 76 (Mixed)

: Episode 76 (Mixed) Sailor Moon : Episodes 78-80

: Episodes 78-80 Sailor Moon : Episode 81 (Mixed)

: Episode 81 (Mixed) Sailor Moon : Episode 89

: Episode 89 Sailor Moon : Episodes 91 AND 93 (Mixed)

: Episodes 91 AND 93 (Mixed) Sailor Moon : Episodes 94-100

: Episodes 94-100 Sailor Moon : Episodes 101-102 (Mixed)

: Episodes 101-102 (Mixed) Sailor Moon : Episode 104

: Episode 104 Sailor Moon : Episodes 107-108

: Episodes 107-108 Sailor Moon : Episode 109 (Mixed)

: Episode 109 (Mixed) Sailor Moon : Episode 114

: Episode 114 Sailor Moon : Episode 115 (Mixed)

: Episode 115 (Mixed) Sailor Moon : Episodes 116-118

: Episodes 116-118 Sailor Moon : Episode 127

: Episode 127 Sailor Moon : Episode 129

: Episode 129 Sailor Moon : Episodes 131-132

: Episodes 131-132 Sailor Moon : Episode 134

: Episode 134 Sailor Moon : Episodes 136-142

: Episodes 136-142 Sailor Moon : Episodes 144-147

: Episodes 144-147 Sailor Moon : Episodes 151-157

: Episodes 151-157 Sailor Moon : Episode 159

: Episode 159 Sailor Moon : Episodes 175-178

: Episodes 175-178 Sailor Moon : Episodes 183-186

: Episodes 183-186 Sailor Moon: Episode 192

A lot, right? You can also watch the anime Sailor Moon Crystal and its movies, as they are a recent remake without any fillers.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023