Amy Adams says she and her father helped save the life of a man who had been stabbed in the neck during a beach trip to Santa Monica

Amy Adams, the 51-year-old actress, recently spoke about a frightening event where she and her father stepped in to help a man who had been stabbed in the neck. Adams shared what happened during a recent episode of the Smartless podcast. She said she was in Santa Monica, California, with her father and her husband, Darren Le Gallo, when they came upon a chaotic scene shortly after leaving a restaurant.

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She said it was clear something was very wrong when they heard people screaming and saw a man walking while others shouted, “He’s dying!” According to Adams, her husband quickly understood how serious the situation was when he saw blood.

Adams said she acted right away alongside her father. She described how she gathered towels from nearby to help her dad, who put pressure on the man’s neck wound to slow the bleeding. Adams said she managed to stay focused during the intense moment.

A beach outing that turned into an emergency response

She recalled speaking to the injured man to keep him stable, telling him, “You need to calm your pulse rate. Take a deep breath in.” She told the podcast hosts that she tried to keep him calm by saying, “The more you struggle, the faster you’re going to bleed. Just lay down. Let’s elevate this.” Such candid podcast moments recall how two Hollywood legends discussed their careers in a recent sit-down.

As for how the attack happened, Adams said she arrived after the violence had already taken place, but she had a theory about what led up to it. She explained, “As far as I could make out, they had run into an old college friend and had some drinks and went to the liquor store. They were going to go back to someone’s house, and he just freaked out. But I don’t know what the whole story is.”

Amy Adams is more than just a five-time Oscar nominee — she’s also apparently a life saver. In an unbelievable moment of heroism, the actress recounted coming upon a man bleeding after being stabbed in the neck.



“I’ve come across a couple of scenes where we’ve been sort of the… pic.twitter.com/qpwDGDf29J — TheWrap (@TheWrap) June 22, 2026

Adams said the story had a surprising follow-up nearly a year later. She was at a restaurant when a man approached her and asked if she had heard a story about her and her father helping a stabbing victim. She said she first thought it was just a strange encounter, but she soon realized the man speaking to her was the same person she had helped that day at the beach.

She remembered the moment clearly, saying, “I was like, ‘Oh my God, it’s you.’ He was all teary, and he had his son with him. It was so crazy.” Adams shared this account as she has been busy with her latest project. This kind of unexpected reunion is the sort of surprise that splits opinion online.

Adams is currently starring in the Apple TV+ miniseries remake of Cape Fear alongside Javier Bardem and Patrick Wilson. The show follows a married couple whose lives are turned upside down by a convict seeking revenge.

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