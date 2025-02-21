‘Are You 20 Weeks Pregnant? Get Out of the Pit.’: Drake Fans Are Begging for Money, and His Reactions Are Hilarious

Drake’s recent tour in Australia has caught much attention because he has been giving away large amounts of money to audience members. This isn’t something new for him, but the variety of requests and amounts given have made it stand out. During his concerts, many fans held up signs explaining their financial needs, which ranged from medical bills to vacation funding. Some requests included paying for a veterinary bill, helping with a bachelorette party in Ibiza, buying a Birkin bag, and covering a trip to Greece.

While there was a lot of online discussion about the unusual nature of these requests, one fan received a big amount of $30,000 and VIP seating after Drake noticed her sign about her pregnancy. He was concerned for her safety in the crowd and wanted to improve her experience. This moment shifted the attention from just material needs to a genuine concern for someone’s well-being.

“Are you 20 weeks pregnant? Get out of the pit. Get outta there… Give her some VIP tickets immediately and like $30,000. Who the f*** brings a baby to a mosh pit?” — Drake said.

Drake’s generosity hasn’t been a one-time thing on this tour. Earlier, while performing in Perth, he randomly chose two fans to receive $20,000 each. Another concertgoer also got $30,000 to quit their job at McDonald’s. These actions show a pattern of Drake helping fans financially during his shows.

The amounts he is giving, mostly between $20,000 and $30,000, represent his significant commitment. His reasons for doing this aren’t very clear, but he has mentioned wanting to show appreciation for his audience and the shared experience of live music. The variety of requests he fulfills seems random, based on his personal choice rather than any set criteria.

These events highlight the special relationship between the artist and his fans. While giving away large sums could be seen as a kind gestures, the concert setting adds an element of entertainment and spectacle. This mix of generosity and performance complicates the story around Drake’s actions, leading to discussions about what such public acts of kindness mean. The combination of large gifts and the wide range of requests raises questions about the nature of these interactions and what they might mean for future concerts.

