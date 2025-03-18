‘Bachelor’ Sean Lowe Suffers Three Attacks from Rescue Dog, Leaving ‘Blood Everywhere’

In a startling revelation, former ‘Bachelor’ star Sean Lowe has opened up about a series of traumatic incidents involving his rescue dog, Moose. Just three months after welcoming Moose into his home, Lowe faced three vicious attacks that left him severely injured and requiring medical attention.

Recommended Videos

Lowe recounted the ordeal during an Instagram video alongside his wife, Catherine. The incident occurred last Thursday while they were barbecuing with friends. In a moment of distraction, Lowe ran inside to address a fire alarm but returned to chaos. That’s when the nightmare began as Lowe explained, detailing how Moose turned aggressive during the brief moment of inattention.

In a description that might make any pet lover cringe, Lowe revealed when he grabbed a towel to wave the smoke away from the alarm, Moose suddenly nipped his finger aggressively, then started sinking his teeth into Lowe’s shoes before ripping into his arm. He emphasized that this wasn’t a simple defensive bite from a frightened dog.

“I don’t mean bite and run off like a lot of dogs do when they’re scared or defensive. I mean [he] attacks me. And I feel him kind of ripping into the flesh of my arm, and at this point, I am doing everything I possibly can just to fend this dog off. … I know I’m bleeding badly. And my friends don’t know what’s going on.” He shared.

After managing to push Moose into the backyard, Lowe faced another attack when the dog returned for more after managing to get into the backyard. The injuries were serious, with Lowe recalling that the cut on his wrist was so deep that blood was “squirting several feet.” His friends quickly rushed him to the emergency room, where he received stitches on both arms.

Unfortunately, the terror did not end that day. Moose escaped the next morning and targeted Lowe yet again, leading to another wrestling match and another trip to the ER for more stitches. Despite the trauma inflicted by Moose, Lowe acknowledged that the dog was not at fault, explaining that Moose had experienced a lot of trauma before being adopted by his family. However, with three children in the household, Lowe noted that they made the difficult decision to return the dog to a shelter.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy