Batman Returns Director Tim Burton Hints at Possible Return to Superhero Films

Renowned filmmaker Tim Burton has addressed the possibility of returning to the superhero genre. Many would remember his Batman films and his stint almost making Superman. In a recent interview, Burton expressed his openness to revisiting the genre, but not anytime soon.

Recommended Videos

The director, known for his dark and whimsical style, said to Variety that he’s not interested in it right now but could be interested in taking on another superhero project in the future. Burton’s previous work in the genre, particularly Batman and its sequel, Batman Returns, showcased his ability to infuse superhero narratives with his unique aesthetic.

Image: HBO Max, Warner Bros. Discovery

Tim Burton’s Batman was one of the first times the movies embraced Batman’s dark storyline. It’s still so loved that Michael Keaton’s Batsuit and Batmobile were added to the Arkham Knight series.

At the moment, I would say no. Like I said, I come at things from different points of view, so I would never say never to anything. But, at the moment, it’s not something I’d be interested in. Tim Burton

While the Batman movies did well and would make you think he’d love to return, one that did not was Superman. Superman would star Nicolas Cage before it was ultimately scrapped. Burton said that movies that didn’t happen after years of working on them are “quite traumatic.” It could happen to Burton again; Batgirl is an excellent example of that. Even if a movie is hyped and finished filming, there’s no guarantee it will be released.

Warner Bros. Pictures

Burton didn’t specify any particular superhero characters he was interested in, but his comments suggest that he remains open to exploring new possibilities within the genre. The superhero landscape is evolving, from The Boys to the newer Batman movies; superheroes have taken a much more mature form, which Burton did for Batman. Burton’s potential return would likely bring innovative ideas to the genre. However, until he confirms his return, we’ll have to wait until something catches his eye.

Reviewed on

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy