Ford’s New Mustang Plans Could Change the Muscle Car Scene in Texas

Ford’s recent trademark filing for “Mach 4” has ignited speculation about the imminent arrival of a four-door Mustang. The February 25th, 2025 filing, encompassing “Motor vehicles, namely gasoline and electric automobiles, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles and their structural parts,” strongly suggests a new vehicle is in the works.

This aligns with persistent rumors of a four-door Mustang dating back to 2018, initially reported as an internal consideration by Ford. These rumors gained traction in subsequent years, with reports of concept presentations to dealers and statements from executives expressing openness to the idea.

In 2024, Ford CEO Jim Farley indicated that a four-door Mustang was feasible, provided it maintained the performance and character of the original. Further bolstering this possibility, leaked information from an August 2024 dealer event revealed renderings and mockups of various future Mustang variants, including a four-door coupe designated as the Mach 4.

This event also previewed a lifted, off-road Mustang, an RTR-modified EcoBoost model, and a high-performance V8 convertible. A design study for a four-door Mustang based on the S197 generation, dating back to around 2005, further highlights Ford’s long-standing internal exploration of this vehicle type.

The Mach 4 trademark filing, combined with the dealer event revelations, significantly increases the likelihood of a production four-door Mustang. The anonymous dealers who attended the event consistently referred to the four-door model as the Mach 4. This reinforces the link between the trademark and the speculated vehicle.

Ford’s potential move into the four-door muscle car market positions the company strategically against its competitors. Dodge is undergoing a major transformation, transitioning its Charger muscle car to a dual-power platform, including all-electric and gas-powered variants, both available as two-door coupes and four-door sedans. Chevrolet’s plans to resurrect the Camaro as an electric sport sedan further emphasizes the growing interest in four-door performance vehicles.

Ford’s entry into this market with a potentially affordable V8 sedan, especially considering the absence of a V8 option in Dodge’s next-generation Chargers and the discontinuation of the Chevy Camaro, could allow them to capitalize on a significant market opportunity.

Engineering a four-door Mustang isn’t expected to present major challenges. Experts anticipate Ford will adapt the existing S650-generation platform by extending the wheelbase and adding rear doors. Maintaining frameless door glass and subtly adjusting the roofline would ensure a seamless integration. The engine options could likely include both EcoBoost four-cylinder and V8 GT powertrains, with a possible Dark Horse-style performance variant also under consideration, dependent on Dodge’s strategy with its four-door Charger sedans.

This strategic mirroring of competitor moves, coupled with internal design studies and executive statements, indicates a strong possibility for the Mach 4 to move beyond the rumor stage and become a reality. The combination of trademark filing, dealer previews, and the competitive landscape makes the launch of a four-door Ford Mustang a highly plausible scenario in the near future.

