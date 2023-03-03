Best Books Like The Hunger Games

Image: Lionsgate

The Hunger Games is a novel by Suzanne Collins that was first published in 2008. The book has been incredibly popular, with over 26 million copies sold in the United States alone. It is the first book in The Hunger Games trilogy, and was followed by Catching Fire (2009) and Mockingjay (2010), all of which were later adapted into film.

The story is set in a post-apocalyptic world where a group of children is forced to compete in a deadly televised game. The novel has been praised for its strong characters, fast-paced plot, and social commentary. If you’re looking for more books like The Hunger Games, here are some great options.

Divergent by Veronica Roth

Divergent is set in a future Chicago where society is divided into five factions. Tris Prior must choose which faction to belong to and live the rest of her life within that group. When she chooses Dauntless, the brave faction, she soon realizes that there is more to this new world than meets the eye. The book is full of action, suspense, and romance, making it a perfect read for fans of The Hunger Games. It also has a strong female protagonist, which is always a bonus.

#MurderTrending by Gretchen McNeil

In a future not too dissimilar from our own, assassination has become a form of entertainment. The public can watch as convicted felons are executed. The protagonist, Dee Guerrera, is unjustly imprisoned for the murder of her stepsister. As such, she has to participate in the games to try and win her freedom. The book is a thrilling ride from start to finish, with plenty of twists and turns to keep readers hooked. The world-building is fascinating, and the characters are well-developed and likable. This is a must-read for fans of dystopian fiction.

The Maze Runner by James Dashner

The Maze Runner is a post-apocalyptic science fiction novel written by American author James Dashner and the first book in The Maze Runner trilogy. Released on October 6, 2009, it was an instant success and became a New York Times bestseller. The book follows Thomas, a boy who wakes up in an elevator with no memory of his life before that day. He soon learns that he is one of many boys trapped in a place called the Glade, surrounded by a gigantic maze. The only way out is to go through the maze, but that is easier said than done when deadly creatures called Grievers patrol it.

The 5th Wave by Rick Yancey

The 5th Wave is the first book in a trilogy about an alien invasion of Earth. The aliens, known as The Others, have wiped out most of the human race. The story follows Cassie Sullivan, one of the few survivors, as she tries to save her brother and find other humans who have survived. It’s a fast-paced, action-packed read that will keep you on the edge of your seat. If you’re looking for a book that’s similar to The Hunger Games, then you’ll love The 5th Wave.

Legend by Marie Lu

The story is set in the future where two warring nations, the Republic and the Colonies, are struggling for control. This dystopian world is incredibly advanced technologically, yet the two societies are very different. The Republic controls the majority of the population and resources, while the Colonies are constantly at war with them. This action-packed story is full of twists and turns that will keep you guessing until the very end.

S.T.A.G.S. by M A Bennett

This book is set in an elite boarding school where a group of students is sent on a hunting trip, but what they don’t know is that they are the prey. It’s a dark, twisted story with some truly unlikeable characters. If you’re looking for a book that will keep you guessing until the very end, then this is the one for you. Just like Hunger Games, it’s a story of survival, but it’s also a lot more than that.

Uglies by Scott Westerfeld

Uglies is set in the future where everyone is required to have surgery at 16 to become beautiful. The protagonist, Tally, turns 16 and is eager to have the surgery. She meets a boy named Shay who doesn’t want the surgery and runs away. Tally decides to run away with Shay and discovers the ugly truth about the surgeries. Aside from its dystopian setting, Uglies’ social commentary on beauty standards will resonate with readers as well.

Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

The novel is set in an unspecified future time and follows the story of an Artificial Friend named Klara who works as a sales assistant in a store that sells artificial people. Klara becomes intrigued by a human girl named Josie and sets out to learn more about her. Klara and the Sun have received mixed reviews from critics. Some have praised its exploration of AI and what it means to be human, while others have criticized its pace and lack of action.

