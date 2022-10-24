Best Fate Watch Order | Every Series in Chronological Order

The Fate series is a top-rated Anime due to its complex story-telling and fascinating animation quality. With many series to choose from, it can be challenging to know where you should start so you properly follow the story the way it was intended. The Fate series features so many different timelines. To ensure you watch them properly, keep reading, as we will provide a chronological order for the series from beginning to end.

Chronological Order for the Fate Series

Fate was originally a visual novel that was an interactive computer game where players could interact with the story, resulting in branching paths affecting the end of the story. The original plot offered a few routes that ultimately became the anime series novel we know and love today. Here are the 9 in the series, where you should start at number 1 and finish at number 9.

Fate/Zero Fate/Stay Night Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works Fate Grand Order: Zettai Majuu Sensen Babylonia Fate/Stay Night: Heaven’s Feel Fate/Kaleid Liner Prisma Illya Fate/Grand Order (Anime Movie) Fate Apocrypha Fate Extra Last Encore

That is the order you should watch if you want the story to be told in a direct timeline instead of jumping around. For beginners planning to get started with the Fate anime and don’t have much time on their hands, there is a quicker option to understand the whole story. Watch these in this order, and you’ll get the gist of the full story.

Fate/Zero Fate/Stay Night Fate/Stay Night Unlimited Blade Works Fate/Stay Night Heaven’s Feel

The recommendation is to take the time to watch all nine series, but you can’t go wrong just watching the four listed above. Since there is so much going on in the series, it can get hectic for the average viewer. Hopefully, watching them in the correct order will give you a complete understanding of the events that take place and have you becoming a die-hard fan like us.

Fate Series is available now for streaming on Crunchyroll