Best Hunger Games Movies Watch Order

One of the top-selling sci-fi franchises, The Hunger Games, is back in 2023 for a new story telling the rise in ranks of Coriolanus Snow. While it certainly lost part of its following, the series still is very popular and full of fans who love the universe and its characters. The new movie also gives us a new way to follow the franchise. So let’s see the best Hunger Games movie watch order.

How To Watch The Hunger Games Movies in Order

There are many incredible series similar to The Hunger Games, but nothing’s quite like the original. So when The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes was announced, fans went crazy. The best way to watch the movies is the release order; however, with the new project being a prequel, the chronology of the series changes.

How to Watch The Hunger Games Movies in Release Order

The release order is the recommended way to watch the franchise and basically the same as the chronological one.

The Hunger Games

The start of everything. Katniss Everdeen takes her sister’s place in the Hunger Games, an event organized by the government in which teenagers compete against each other until one survivor remains. To protect her sister and come back, Katniss needs to fight people who have prepared their whole lives for the games.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

After winning the Hunger Games, Katniss must embark on a “Victor’s Tour” throughout all districts with Peeta. But soon, she realizes that a rebellion is starting while President Snow prepares a new edition of the games. It’s considered the greatest of the franchise and one of the best depictions of dystopian governments in YA fiction.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1

Having survived the games twice, Katniss reluctantly becomes the symbol of rebellion. She finds out about the 13th district, an isolated place filled with rebels planning to ruin President Snow’s plans. It’s probably the best-acted of the series, and it’s good in building up tension and the political plots important to the narrative.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2

With Panem in a war, Katniss, her close friends, and the rebels of District 13 go on a mission to murder President Snow, who is obsessed with destroying Katniss. The feature attempts to show the horrors of war and how it affects everyone involved. Even though it isn’t regarded as one of the best of the franchise, it’s considered a decent conclusion.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Set before the previous movies, we follow Coriolanus Snow, the soon-to-be President of Panem, fighting to bring back the name of his fading lineage. He becomes the mentor of Lucy Gray Baird, a girl from District 12; initially discouraged, he finds the odds might be in his favor when the girl impresses Panem during the reaping ceremony.

How to Watch The Hunger Games Movies in Chronological Order

The latest installment in the franchise, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, is set to release in 2023. It’s a good chance for new people to get to know the popular franchise, but it can also be seen as a stand-alone project if you’re not interested in the previous Hunger Games movies.

