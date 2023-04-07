Image: Kadokawa, Meida Facotry, White Fox, and Crunchyroll

Are you looking for the best Re:Zero watch order to experience the story how it was meant to be? This can be challenging because two seasons, two movies, and many side stories are available in the series. This can be confusing to know where to start, but we have provided you with the ultimate watch order so you can enjoy the series without mixing the story.

How to Watch Re:Zero in Order

Here is the best Re:Zero watch order if you want to experience the series in chronological order. The chronological watch order has been chosen instead of a release date order because this is the best way to experience the events that take place throughout the series in the correct timeframe.

Here is the best Chronological watch order for Re:Zero:

Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World – The Frozen Bond (OVA Movie 2, 2019) Re:Zero Season 1 (episodes 1-11 of the original series, 1-5 of the “Director’s Cut”, 2016) Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World – Memory Snow (OVA Movie 1, 2018) Re:Zero Season 1 (episodes 12-25 of the original series, 6-13 of the “Director’s Cut”, 2016) Re:ZERO ~Starting Break Time From Zero~ (Season 1, 2016) Re:PETIT ~Re: Starting Life in Another World From PETIT~ (Season 1, 2016) Re:Zero Season 2, Part 1 (2020) Re:Zero kara Hajimeru Kyuukei Jikan (Break Time) 2nd Season (Season 2, 2020) Re:Zero Season 2, Part 2 (2021) Re:Zero kara Hajimeru Kyuukei Jikan (Break Time) 2nd Season Part 2 (Season 2, 2021)

Remember that anything marked as Break Time is the shorts featuring chibi versions of all characters from the series. While these shorts aren’t cannon and won’t affect your experience if you skip them, they are still a lot of fun and provide additional content outside of the main series.

Where Can I Watch Re:Zero?

You can watch Re:Zero on popular streaming platforms like Crunchyroll, Funimation, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple Tv. However, all platforms require you to have an active subscription or purchase the TV series or movies, so be careful when choosing.

- This article was updated on April 7th, 2023