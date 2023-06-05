Best Transformers Movies Watch Order (Chronological and Release)

Image: Paramount Pictures

Are you wondering what the best Transformers movies watch order is to experience the fantastic story, action, and special effects since the first release in 2007? There is a lot of history to pull from in the Transformers franchise since the original cartoon premiered in 1984. While the live-action movies pull content from this franchise, they also stand on their own, which can make knowing what order to watch them in. Here is how to watch the Transformers movies chronologically and by release date.

How to Watch the Transformers Movies in Chronological Order

Here is how to watch the Transformers movies in Chronological order:

Bumblebee (2018)

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023)

Transformers (2007)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017)

Bumblebee was supposed to be the reboot of the Transformer franchise, but it still takes place in 1987, decades before the event of the first Transformers movies. In 1987, the Autobot Bumblebee, desperate for safety, takes shelter in a junkyard located in a quaint California beach town. As she approaches her 18th birthday and attempts to find her path in life, Charlie stumbles upon the battle-weary and damaged Bumblebee. She soon realizes this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen after bringing him back to life.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023)

Rise of the Beasts is said to be the sequel and follow-up to Bumblebee, which is set in 1994. In their toughest battle yet, Optimus Prime and the Autobots face a daunting challenge. A formidable force with the power to annihilate the planet has surfaced, compelling them to join forces with the mighty Maximals, a group of Transformers, to protect Earth.

Transformers (2007)

Set in 2007, the first live-action movie depicts the beginning of the intense battle between the Transformers and Decepticons on Earth. Sam’s life takes a dramatic turn after he buys a 1976 Chevrolet Camaro, only to discover that it is an Autobot known as Bumblebee. The Autobots come to Earth in search of the Allspark, the source of all Cybertronian life, and realize that the Decepticons have been on the planet since 1897.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

Revenge of the Fallen is set in 2009, two years after the first movie’s events. Following his heroic efforts alongside the Autobots in saving Earth from the Decepticons, Sam Witwicky finds himself embarking on a new challenge: college. In the meantime, Optimus Prime and his team are collaborating with a covert military group to establish a permanent residence on our planet.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

Dark of the Moon is again set two years after its predecessor in 2011. Sam Witwicky and his new girlfriend, Carly, join the fray when the evil Decepticons renew their longstanding war against the Autobots. However, Optimus Prime believes that resurrecting ancient Transformer Sentinel Prime, once the leader of the Autobots, may lead to victory.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)

Age of Extinction is set in 2018, where all Transformers, Autobots, and Decepticons are viewed as threatening humanity. In it, Optimus Prime and Cade Yaegar take on Lockdown and Galvatron while navigating the Cemetery Wind, tasked with eliminating all Transformers on Earth.

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017)

The Last Knight is set in 2019, and humans are still hunting Transformers. In it, we see Optimus Prime being brainwashed by Quintessa and Cade Yaegar, teaming up with the Autobots to save Earth and the Transformer race.

How to Watch the Transformers Movies by Release Date

Here is how you can watch the Transformers movies by release date:

Transformers (2007)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017)

Bumblebee (2018)

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023)

All Transformer movies are available on Amazon Prime Video and Paramount Plus.

- This article was updated on June 5th, 2023