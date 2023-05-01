Image: Yuki Tabata

Did you finish reading chapter 358 and are looking for the Black Clover Chapter 359 spoilers and release timeline so you don’t have to wait until the official chapter release? For example, will Calidos Brachium Purgatory: Flame burial work, and will Lady Mereoleona get her revenge for her fellow Crimson Lion Magic Knights squad members? Unfortunately, Black Clover is off for a month, meaning we won’t know for an extended period. However, we will provide Black Clover Chapter 359 spoilers and raw scans as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to get questions like this answered.

Black Clover Chapter 359 Spoilers

Black Clover Chapter 359 spoilers and raw scans haven’t been released yet. With the long break, we suspect spoilers will be released in a week or two. We will update this guide with the full Black Clover Chapter 359 spoilers, summary, and raw scans, so check back soon!

Black Clover Chapter 359 Release Timeline

The Black Clover Chapter 359 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Monday, May 22, 2023. This is due to the manga being on break for both Golden Week in Japan and a break by Yuki Tabata. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Sunday, May 21

9:00 AM MST Sunday, May 21

10:00 AM CST Sunday, May 21

12:00 PM EST Sunday, May 21

1:00 PM AST Sunday, May 21

2:00 PM BRT Sunday, May 21

5:00 PM GMT Sunday, May 21

7:00 PM CEST Sunday, May 21

9:30 PM IST Sunday, May 21

11:00 PM ICT Sunday, May 21

12:00 AM PHT Sunday, May 21

1:00 AM JST Monday, May 22

Related: My Hero Academia Chapter 387 Spoilers and Release Timeline

Where Can I Read Black Clover Chapter 359?

You can read Black Clover Chapter 359 for free on Viz Media’s website. Also available on the Viz Media website for free are the three most recent chapters if you need to catch up on previous chapters before Chapter 359 releases. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump app and read all official Shueisha Mangas, including Black Clover.

- This article was updated on May 1st, 2023