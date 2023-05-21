Image: Yuki Tabata

Did you finish reading chapter 359 and are looking for the Black Clover Chapter 360 spoilers and release timeline so you don’t have to wait until the official chapter release? I thought the long wait was worth Noelle’s return to the series. I also love the small form the Leviathan takes on Noelle’s shoulder, even if some fans think it was done purely for fan service. I can’t wait to see what happens in the coming weeks since we are returning to a standard release schedule. Even so, we will provide Black Clover Chapter 360 spoilers and raw scans as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to get questions like this answered.

Black Clover Chapter 360 Spoilers

Black Clover Chapter 360 spoilers and raw scans haven’t been released yet. However, since we are back on a weekly release schedule, we expect them to drop mid-week. We will update this guide once they hit, so check back soon!

Black Clover Chapter 360 Release Timeline

The Black Clover Chapter 360 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Monday, May 29, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Sunday, May 28

9:00 AM MST Sunday, May 28

10:00 AM CST Sunday, May 28

12:00 PM EST Sunday, May 28

1:00 PM AST Sunday, May 28

2:00 PM BRT Sunday, May 28

5:00 PM GMT Sunday, May 28

7:00 PM CEST Sunday, May 28

9:30 PM IST Sunday, May 28

11:00 PM ICT Sunday, May 28

12:00 AM PHT Sunday, May 28

1:00 AM JST Monday, May 29

Where Can I Read Black Clover Chapter 360?

You can read Black Clover Chapter 360 for free on Viz Media’s website. The three most recent chapters are also available on the Viz Media website for free if you need to catch up on previous chapters before Chapter 360 releases. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump app and read all official Shueisha Mangas, including Black Clover.

- This article was updated on May 21st, 2023