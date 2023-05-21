Image: Kohei Horikoshi and John Hunt

Are you looking for a My Hero Academia Chapter 390 spoilers and release timeline guide because you want to know what happens after reading Chapter 389? In the previous chapter, the Todorokis attempt to cool down Dabi and prevent an explosion, but their efforts are unsuccessful. As a result, both heroes and civilians are forced to evacuate the area. Shoto and Ingenium then utilize an ice jet powered by Engine and Phosphor to reach the scene. Can they offer any assistance? To satisfy your curiosity, learn more about My Hero Academia Chapter 390, including spoilers and the official release date.

My Hero Academia Chapter 390 Spoilers

My Hero Academia Chapter 390 spoilers and raw scans haven’t been released yet. However, we expect the next chapter to be released regularly, so expect to see them mid-week. We will update this guide once they drop, so you don’t miss any action!

My Hero Academia Chapter 390 Release Timeline

The My Hero Academia Chapter 390 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Monday, May 29, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Sunday, May 28

9:00 AM MST Sunday, May 28

10:00 AM CST Sunday, May 28

12:00 PM EST Sunday, May 28

1:00 PM AST Sunday, May 28

2:00 PM BRT Sunday, May 28

5:00 PM GMT Sunday, May 28

7:00 PM CEST Sunday, May 28

9:30 PM IST Sunday, May 28

11:00 PM ICT Sunday, May 28

12:00 AM PHT Sunday, May 28

1:00 AM JST Monday, May 29

Where Can I Read My Hero Academia Chapter 390?

You can read My Hero Academia Chapter 390 for free on Viz Media’s website. The three most recent chapters are also available on the Viz Media website for free if you need to catch up on previous chapters before Chapter 390 releases. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump app and read all official Shueisha Mangas, including My Hero Academia.

