Can You Watch the NFL on Fox?

Are you wondering if you can watch the Super Bowl on Fox? Fox is a great channel that provides access to amazing shows like 9-1-1, The Resident, and The Masked Singer. In addition, Super Bowl LVII will feature Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles against MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas Chiefs in what should be one of the best Super Bowls in recent history. So then, can you watch the Super Bowl and its funny commercials on Fox, or will you need to invest in another streaming service? Here is everything you need to know about watching the Super Bowl on Fox.

Will the Super Bowl Stream on Fox?

Yes, you can watch the Super Bowl LVII on Fox because they own the rights to air it in 2023. You can watch the Super Bowl using Fox and Fox-related programs in multiple ways. For example, you can watch your local Fox channel with a cable or satellite package, over-the-air antenna, or a live streaming service that includes Fox. You can also watch the Super Bowl on the Fox Sports website and the Fox Sports App.

Where Can I Watch the Super Bowl?

You can watch the Super Bowl using a streaming service if it includes Fox in its live channel package line-up. Here are the best examples of popular streaming platforms with Fox included in their packages:

YouTube TV

Hulu + Live TV

Sling TV

FuboTV

NFL Plus

Most streaming services offer free trials and discounts, so now is the best time to subscribe if you need to change which streaming service provider you use since the NFL season is over. Otherwise, setting up a watch party with family or friends who have access to Fox will be your next best option for watching the Super Bowl. Who doesn’t love an excuse for an impromptu Super Bowl party?

Super Bowl LVII is Sunday, February 12, 2023, and will air on Fox at 6:30 PM Eastern.

- This article was updated on February 12th, 2023