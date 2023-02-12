Can You Watch the Super Bowl on Philo?

Are you wondering if you can watch the Super Bowl on Philo? Philo is an excellent cost-effective, alternative streaming service for viewers that don’t care or want access to their local channels and sports teams. Super Bowl LVII will feature Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles against MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas Chiefs in what should be one of the best Super Bowls in recent history. So then, can you watch it on Philo, or will you need to invest in another streaming service? Here is everything you need to know about watching the Super Bowl on Philo.

Will the Super Bowl Stream on Philo?

Unfortunately, you will not be able to watch the Super Bowl on Philo. This is because Philo is a subscription-based streaming service that doesn’t offer local channels like CBS, NBC, or Fox. As mentioned above, the Super Bowl LVII will be broadcast on Fox, which Philo does not offer. This is a massive bummer for NFL fans, but you do have options available, so you don’t miss out on the action.

Where Can I Watch the Super Bowl?

You can watch the Super Bowl on any streaming platform that offers a live television service package that includes Fox. Here are the best examples of popular streaming platforms with Fox included in their packages:

Hulu + Live TV

YouTube TV

Sling TV

FuboTV

NFL Plus

Most streaming services offer free trials and discounts, so now is the best time to subscribe if you need to change which streaming service provider you use since the NFL season is over. Otherwise, setting up a watch party with family or friends who have access to Fox will be your next best option for watching the Super Bowl. Who doesn’t love an excuse for an impromptu Super Bowl party?

Super Bowl LVII is Sunday, February 12, 2023, and will air on Fox at 6:30 PM Eastern.

- This article was updated on February 12th, 2023