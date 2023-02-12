Can You Watch the Super Bowl on Sling TV?

Are you wondering if you can watch the Super Bowl on Sling TV? Sling TV is a great streaming platform that provides live broadcasting and on-demand access to all your favorite channels. In addition, Super Bowl LVII will feature Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles against MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas Chiefs in what should be one of the best Super Bowls in recent history. So then, can you watch the Super Bowl and its funny commercials on Sling TV, or will you need to invest in another streaming service? Here is everything you need to know about watching the Super Bowl on Sling TV.

Will the Super Bowl Stream on Sling TV?

Yes, you can watch the Super Bowl on Sling TV. However, you must subscribe or upgrade your existing package to one that includes the Fox channel. This package is called the Blue package, including Fox and all related channels. The critical part of this package is access to Fox, who owns the right to the Super Bowl broadcast this year.

Where Can I Watch the Super Bowl?

Suppose you don’t want to subscribe to another streaming service like Sling TV or already have a Live TV package with another subscriber, then you can watch the Super Bowl as long as it includes Fox in its live channel package line-up. Here are the best examples of popular streaming platforms with Fox included in their packages:

YouTube TV

Hulu + Live TV

FuboTV

Most streaming services offer free trials and discounts, so now is the best time to subscribe if you need to change which streaming service provider you use since the NFL season is over. Otherwise, setting up a watch party with family or friends who have access to Fox will be your next best option for watching the Super Bowl. Who doesn’t love an excuse for an impromptu Super Bowl party?

Super Bowl LVII is Sunday, February 12, 2023, and will air on Fox at 6:30 PM Eastern.

- This article was updated on February 11th, 2023