Cause of Death Revealed For 6-Year-Old Girl Who Disappeared from Family Home, Tragically Found Deceased

In a deeply saddening event that has left a community heartbroken, 6-year-old Airlie Montgomery was found dead just hours after she was reported missing from her family home in North Nowra, Australia. Local authorities confirmed the tragic discovery was made around 6 p.m. on Sunday, following an unsuccessful search that began when Airlie was last seen wearing a pink jumpsuit and no shoes at approximately 2 p.m.

Airlie’s parents, Katie Amess and Corey Montgomery, became “immediately concerned” when they realized their daughter was missing, particularly because of her medical conditions, which included being non-verbal. A spokesperson for the New South Wales (NSW) Police stated that the South Coast Police District was notified of her disappearance and began investigating.

“When she could not be located or contacted, officers attached to South Coast Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into her whereabouts,” the police spokesperson added.

NSW Police

A body believed to be Airlie’s was found in bushland near the Shoalhaven River. Authorities believe her death may have been the result of an accident and are not treating it as suspicious at this time. In a statement, the police said, “Inquiries into the incident have commenced. A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner”.

Shoalhaven Mayor Patricia White expressed the deep impact Airlie’s death has had on the local community. “This is an absolute tragedy. Words cannot describe how horrible this is,” she said.

The news of Airlie’s death has led to an overwhelming wave of grief across Nowra, which Mayor White described as a “town in mourning.” Photos of the young girl in her North Nowra Public School uniform were shared during the search, and residents shared their sorrow through heartfelt messages.

The NSW Department of Education offered support to the students and staff affected by the tragedy, stating, “We are deeply saddened by this tragedy and our thoughts are with the family and all those affected”.

As the community continues to cope with the loss, flowers have been placed at the entrance of the Grotto Reserve, where Airlie’s body was found. A fundraiser set up in her memory by Temika Johnson pays a touching tribute to the little girl, calling her a “beautiful little girl.” In a heartfelt message, Johnson wrote, “Airlie is going to be so dearly missed by all that knew her. Rest in peace gorgeous girl”.

Sources: Dailymail, ABC, MSN, News.com.au

