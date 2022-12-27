Are you wondering what the Chainsaw Man chapter 116 release date is? Did you just read through chapter 115 and can’t wait until the next chapter? Denji’s and Asa’s date took a weird turn, and now they are stuck in the aquarium. Will they escape the aquarium, Chainsaw Man eat the Death Devil, and Asa eat a starfish? Lucky for us all, we have to wait a week for the next chapter to release. Here is everything you need to know about the Chainsaw Man chapter 116 release date.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 116 Release Date

The Chainsaw Man manga has swapped between weekly and biweekly releases seemingly at random, so it may be hard to know when a new chapter will release. However, we are returning to weekly releases (two weeks in a row so far).

Chainsaw Man Chapter 116 will be released at 12:00 AM JST on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

7:00 AM PST Tuesday, January 4 (Los Angeles, Vancouver)

8:00 AM MST Tuesday, January 4 (Denver, Calgary)

9:00 AM CST Tuesday, January 4 (Chicago, Regina)

10:00 AM EST Tuesday, January 4 (New York, Toronto)

11:00 AM AST Tuesday, January 4 (Halifax, Fredericton)

12:00 PM BRT Tuesday, January 4 (Brasilia Time)

3:00 PM GMT Tuesday, January 4 (UK and Ireland)

5:00 PM CEST Tuesday, January 4 (Europe)

8:30 PM IST Tuesday, January 4 (India)

10:00 PM ICT Tuesday, January 4 (Vietnam and Thailand)

11:00 PM PHT Tuesday, January 4 (Philippines)

12:00 AM JST Tuesday, January 5 (Japan)

Where Can I Read Chainsaw Man Chapter 116?

You can read Chainsaw Man chapter 116 for free on Viz Media’s website. Also available on the Viz Media website for free are the three most recent chapter releases of Part 2 Academy Saga if you need to catch up on previous chapters before chapter 116 releases. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump app and read all official Viz Media mangas, including Chainsaw Man.

The Chainsaw Man Part 2 Manga is available to read on Viz Media.

The Chainsaw Man anime is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

- This article was updated on December 27th, 2022