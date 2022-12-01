Are you wondering how to fix delayed subtitles for Chainsaw Man? Chainsaw Man is a hit anime television show adapted from the 12-volume Manga, which premiered in 2022. You can watch every episode of Chainsaw Man on either Crunchyroll or Hulu streaming platforms. However, one of the biggest complaints of Hulu users is that the subtitles are delayed or out of sync on every Chainsaw Man episode. This issue is very annoying, but we have found several fixes that may work for you. Here is everything you need to know about fixing delayed subtitles for Chainsaw Man while streaming on Hulu so you can watch every new episode without frustration.

How to Fix Delayed Subtitles for Chainsaw Man?

Streamers have reported several ways they fixed delayed subtitles for Chainsaw Man on the Hulu platform. We will start with the fixes that have had the most successful first. However, remember that not all fixes are 100%, and you must see what works best for you and your specific streaming setup.

Number One Way to Fix Delayed Subtitles for Chainsaw Man

The below steps have fixed the delayed subtitles for the majority of users that have reported the issue:

Start an episode of Chainsaw Man Deliberately skip ahead a few minutes Close out of the episode, and go back to the episode/show selection screen Resume the episode, and the delayed subtitles will be fixed Rewind the episode to the beginning again, and the subtitles should stay in sync

Additional Fixes

We have additional fixes if the above solution does not work for you.

Change Browser

Some streamers have reported that changing their browser has fixed the issue. For example, if you use Chrome, you may have success using Firefox instead.

Change Streaming Device

You may also have luck with changing your streaming device. For instance, if you use the Hulu app on your computer, you may have luck using it on another device, like a smart TV or gaming console.

Subscribe to Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll is another streaming platform where you can watch all current and upcoming episodes of Chainsaw Man. Users have reported better luck with subtitles on this platform. However, some users still report that subtitles are out of sync using this streaming service. Hence, we caution against any solution that costs you money without a guarantee of fixing the issue.

Chainsaw Man is available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

- This article was updated on December 1st, 2022