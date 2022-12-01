Are you wondering what the Chainsaw Man Episode 9 release date is? The Chainsaw Man anime is based on the hit 12-volume manga, which MAPPA produces. The television adaption has been well received, and so far, we’ve been given eight amazing episodes. Episode 8 of Chainsaw Man left us with some pretty crazy cliffhangers last week, so we know you are understandably excited for the next episode. Here is everything you need to know about the Chainsaw Man episode 9 release date.

Chainsaw Man Episode 9 Release Date

Chainsaw Man Season 1, Episode 9, will air on December 6th, 2022, at 12:00 PM Eastern Time on Crunchyroll. Season 1 will contain 12 episodes, so we are close to reaching the epic conclusion! Episode 8 left us with many unanswered questions and is setting up the end of Season 1 very nicely. Season 2 has yet to be greenlit, but we suspect with the success of both the Manga and the MAPPA-produced show, this will only be a matter of time. It is rare that an anime is created with almost zero filler story and concludes with so few episodes, which is probably why Chainsaw Man has become one of the most popular anime tv shows of 2022.

We have so many questions that we hope are answered in the next episode. First, which of the main characters are actually dead, and which will return? MAPPA is known for killing off main characters, so anyone is fair game at this point, but we feel like Makima or Himeno will return. Which Division Four members were killed in the attack, and who survived? We suspect that Fushi or Kobeni will meet an untimely fate. Will Denji be able to kill the Katana Man before he kills anyone else? Will the mysterious blonde woman escape? Will Gun Devil make an appearance this early in the season, or will the crew discover his location by tracking his goons?

Chainsaw is currently avaiable to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

- This article was updated on December 1st, 2022