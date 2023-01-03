Are you wondering what the Chainsaw Man chapter 117 release date is? Did you just read through chapter 117 and can’t wait until the next chapter? In a weird turn of events, Asa not only ate a starfish, but she also ate a dried fish, and Denji is beginning to like her (at least he thinks she is fascinating to watch). Will Asa’s plan to buy the aquarium with the money they collected work? Lucky for us all, we must wait a week for the next chapter to release. Here is everything you need to know about the Chainsaw Man chapter 117 release date.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 117 Release Date

Chainsaw Man Chapter 117 will be released at 12:00 AM JST on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

7:00 AM PST Tuesday, January 10 (Los Angeles, Vancouver)

8:00 AM MST Tuesday, January 10 (Denver, Calgary)

9:00 AM CST Tuesday, January 10 (Chicago, Regina)

10:00 AM EST Tuesday, January 10 (New York, Toronto)

11:00 AM AST Tuesday, January 10 (Halifax, Fredericton)

12:00 PM BRT Tuesday, January 10 (Brasilia Time)

3:00 PM GMT Tuesday, January 10 (UK and Ireland)

5:00 PM CEST Tuesday, January 10 (Europe)

8:30 PM IST Tuesday, January 10 (India)

10:00 PM ICT Tuesday, January 10 (Vietnam and Thailand)

11:00 PM PHT Tuesday, January 10 (Philippines)

12:00 AM JST Tuesday, January 11 (Japan)

Where Can I Read Chainsaw Man Chapter 117?

You can read Chainsaw Man chapter 117 for free on Viz Media’s website. Also available on the Viz Media website for free are the three most recent chapter releases of Part 2 Academy Saga if you need to catch up on previous chapters before chapter 117 releases. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump app and read all official Viz Media mangas, including Chainsaw Man.

The Chainsaw Man Part 2 Manga is available to read on Viz Media.

The Chainsaw Man anime is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

- This article was updated on January 3rd, 2023